Coronary Virus: The armed forces hailed the “versatility” of the epidemic

Red Arrows will perform the flying mission on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day





The Queen and Prime Minister praised the old soldiers and army personnel as the country prepared to celebrate the Armed Forces Day.

The defense minister also praised their “professionalism, commitment and ingenuity” through the epidemic.

Events usually take place across the country, but the coronavirus crisis means that most of the celebrations will be online for the first time this year.

However, the red arrows are set to perform the flight in North Yorkshire.

Hawk aircraft will fly over the Army’s Garrison Garrison, RAF Leeming and the town of Scarborough, where the event was to have taken place before it was canceled due to the epidemic.

The Armed Forces participated in the UK’s response to Covid-19, which helped repatriate British citizens from abroad, designing and distributing personal protective equipment and building hospitals.

Among the military personnel Boris Johnson spoke before the celebrations was Lt. Col. Harvey Bean, who commanded a team of 20 military medical doctors supporting an ambulance service in London to transport patients to the NHS Nightingale Hospital in London, and wing leader Claire Collis who participated in the repatriation of British citizens from India and Pakistan to their homeland .

“Whether you are a regular, a backup, a civilian or veteran contractor, or the family and friends who support our army in many ways, we as a nation salute you,” Johnson said.

“We know that – day and night, at home and abroad, at sea, on land and in air and even in space and on the Internet – our magnificent armed forces are with us.”

“After my family members have served in both armed services, I know very well that honorary service members are doing their duty,” the Queen said in a statement.

“As your Commander in Chief, I send to you my best warm wishes to you, your families and the entire armed forces community.”

In place of the usual rallies, the military teams will commemorate the day with a performance broadcast on the Facebook and Twitter pages of the armed forces, where behind-the-scenes scenes of the British Royal Queen Elizabeth and Red Arrows will also be shown.

Defense Minister Ben Wallace said: “The armed forces community cannot celebrate personally this year, so we are doing our best to show you through social media who our people are, what they do, and how you can show your support.”

Labor leader Sir Kiir Starmer also issued a statement in which he thanked the military for the “role they play at home and abroad.”

This comes as the party launched its plan for friends of workers in the armed forces in an effort to “open the business again to our armed forces, their families, and veterans throughout our country.”

The Ministry of Defense has already announced that the Armed Forces Day next year will be held in Scarborough.

Meanwhile, the Royal Navy has unveiled a new uniform for the Royal Marines that, she says, commandos can “count on in the most hostile environments on Earth.”

It features a brand new, which includes the traditional badges worn by commandos in World War II, and is part of a campaign to change the way green caps work.

The new outfit is not just a brand change.

After spending the past few decades fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan alongside other infantry units, the Royal Marines are returning to their traditional and specialized roles.

One reaffirms its ties as a key component of the Royal Navy and elite combat power. It’s no accident that the released images make them look more like special forces.

In addition to new uniforms and badges, they are seen using night vision goggles and using the Diemaco rifle as preferred by SAS and SBS, instead of the standard version SA80.

The Royal Navy is also looking into the past for inspiration. The new spots indicate the daring commando raids of the Second World War.

It is the way they see their future, along with their skills in carrying out amphibious attacks and the Arctic War.

With the ongoing defense budget squeeze, the costs of this shift will be relatively modest.

The Royal Navy has a more difficult task figuring out how to pay for new ships, planes and submarines.

And for the Royal Marines, who are proud of innovation, it may only help secure their future in any discussion of more defensive cuts.