Coronavirus: £ 3 billion for the NHS to prepare for a possible second wave

Photo copyright

Getty Images

In England, the NHS will receive an additional £ 3 billion in funding to prepare for a possible second wave of coronaviruses, to be announced by Boris Johnson.

The funding will also help relieve winter pressure on health services, Downing Street said.

Following the second wave warnings this winter could see about 120,000 Covid-19 deaths in UK hospitals.

The Prime Minister is also expected to use a press conference on Friday to commit to a new target for capacity testing.

Under the plans, the capacity will be increased to 500,000 tests for coronavirus daily by the end of October.

Johnson will also publish an additional chapter of the Covid-19 recovery strategy for the government “Road Map”.

The funding will be available immediately and will allow the NHS to continue to use the additional private hospital capacity and maintain temporary nightingale hospitals until the end of March, Downing Street said.

No. 10 said this would provide additional capacity for coronavirus patients, as well as allow the NHS to perform routine treatments and procedures.

Non-urgent operations to free hospital beds were suspended as the UK closed during the first wave of coronavirus – but in May the NHS England informed hospitals that they should be restarted.

In normal times, a £ 3bn announcement might seem to help the NHS in England deal with generous winter pressures.

But these times are not normal as the government pumps tens of billions into the economy to ease the blows caused by the coronary virus crisis.

NHS England President Sir Simon Stevens is in talks with the treasury to obtain guarantees that Nightingale hospitals can remain open until next spring in the event of another boom in the Covid system.

He also wanted secured funding for a deal with private hospitals to help tackle the backlog of canceled non-urgent operations such as hip and knee alternatives.

This money appears to be secured now, although we are waiting for more details.

The question is, will this be enough to get health service through what could be one of the toughest winters in its history?

There were predictions that the waiting list for routine surgery will swell to 10 million because fears of a second wave of cases coved into the depths of winter will not go away.

A spokesperson for No. 10 said: “Thanks to the hard work and sacrifices made by the British people, the virus has been brought under control and we have loosened restrictions in a cautious and gradual manner.

“But the prime minister is clear that now is not a time for complacency, and we have to make sure that our NHS is ready for the winter battle.

“Tomorrow, he will lay down a wide range of measures to protect against a possible second wave, to relieve winter pressure and to keep the public safe.”

The spokesman said that the funding for England was new and had not been allocated before, while expenditures for the delegated countries would be determined in due course.

back to work?

By announcing this additional funding from the NHS, the prime minister looks to reassure the public that he is serious about dealing with the second wave, which could give him space to ease further closures, says BBC Newsnight political editor Nicholas Watt.

Watt adds that the government considered this “a very important moment in its drive to open society”, and there was a lot of discussion in the government about whether Johnson would announce “safe return to work” on Friday.

Watt says the Prime Minister is very concerned that people who keep working from home mean that cities and city centers are “economically hollow”.

The UK’s chief scientific advisor, Sir Patrick Valence, told lawmakers on Thursday that “there is absolutely no reason” to change the current government’s directives on working from home.

Since late March, the government has advised people to work from their homes if possible to help curb the coronavirus.

But last week Johnson referred to a change, saying: “I think we should now say, well,” Go back to work if you can. “

Photo copyright

board of the Public Comment on the photo

Sir Patrick wore a mask while speaking to the Commons Science and Technology Committee on Thursday





Second wave concerns

Earlier this week, a report, requested by Sir Patrick, called for immediate action to reduce the risks posed by the second wave of coronaviruses this winter.

Among her recommendations were to increase the capacity of the testing and tracking program and to get more people vaccinated against influenza.

When asked about a “reasonable” scenario model for the worst case, the scientists proposed a range between 24,500 and 251,000 HIV-related deaths in hospitals alone, culminating in January and February.

The estimate does not consider any closings, treatments or vaccinations.

Media playback is not supported on your device Explain the media What factors determine the second possible wave of Covid-19 infection?

Research indicates that the virus can live longer in cooler conditions and is more likely to spread when people spend more time indoors.

Experts are also concerned that the NHS will be under severe stress, not only due to the return of the coronavirus but also from seasonal influenza and the accumulation of a regular non-coronary workload.

No. 10 said that the increased prevalence of seasonal diseases is also likely to increase an individual’s vulnerability to infection, especially among older adults.

Downing Street added that the possibility of increasing other respiratory viruses with similar symptoms also poses challenges to the ability of the government’s tracking and tracing program.

Health Minister Matt Hancock has already announced plans for “the largest influenza vaccination program in history”, with expanded eligibility criteria expected soon.