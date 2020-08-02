Coronavirus: A major accident was announced in Greater Manchester

Photo copyright

Parts of northern England were subjected to increasing restrictions last week due to a high incidence of Covid-19





Authorities in Greater Manchester have announced a major accident after the recent rise in coronavirus infection rates.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the decision was made to help agencies respond “as efficiently as possible”, including with additional resources.

The Manchester City Council said that people “should not be bothered” by the news because it is “a normal practice.”

Greater Manchester is one of the areas subject to new closings.

New restrictions announced on Thursday – which also apply to East Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire – prevent separated families from meeting each other at home.

The Greater Manchester Joint Commission says the guidelines issued on Thursday "have not changed".





The Greater Manchester Greater Common Authority (GMCA), which consists of ten councils – Bolton, Buri, Manchester, Oldham, Rochdale, Salford, Stockport, Tameside, Trafford and Wigan – said the public should “be assured” that the guidelines have not changed.

A GMCA spokesman said, “The move was simply to enable public agencies to access any additional resources they needed as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

“This is nothing more than a strengthening of our capabilities … and maximizing our resources in the opposite direction of the high rate of infection that we have seen in the last seven to ten days.”

The announcement of a major accident, Sir Richard Lise, said, “is a standard practice in complex situations that require a coordinated, multi-agency response.”

“Although the Council and partner organizations have been working closely to address the effects of the epidemic since early this year, the announcement of a major accident means that we can increase this,” he said.

“After the government announced last week its preventive public health measures across Greater Manchester to address the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, the public expects us to attach this situation to our collective, collective attention.

“This, with the aim of enabling these restrictions to be lifted as soon as possible, is exactly what we are doing.”

The step was to enable public agencies to access any additional resources as quickly as possible





GMP Assistant Chief Constable Nick Bailey said: “This is part of our desire to protect Greater Manchester residents and provide them with the highest levels of assurance that agencies are doing their best to reduce injury rates and return Greater Manchester to the closest normal state as current times allow.”

The health and welfare department has not commented yet.