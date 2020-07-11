Coronavirus: “Being in the bathroom is not like a swimming pool.”

Photo copyright

Daniel and Hannah Lancaster at the pool





“They change when they enter the water, and their eyes light up,” says a mother from Hana Lancaster.

Her children, Daniel, three years old, and Daisy, two, have been swimming since only a few weeks old and are excited about returning to the pool three months later.

The government announced on Thursday that outdoor pools can open this weekend, while indoor pools can do so from July 25.

But it will be a different experience for the Lancaster family when they return after the coronavirus is closed.

They can no longer sit beside them and watch the other rows while chatting with friends, instead they will return directly to home.

“It will be different, but there are a lot of things now and we’ll have to get used to the new normal,” Hana, 31, told the BBC.

“Daisy is somewhat young to understand, but Daniel can’t wait to return to the pool,” she says.

Activities will also be different as only the coach is allowed to sing and parents are encouraged to be more trained in the needs of their children to prevent the virus from spreading between families.

“As far as actual lessons are concerned, people will have to be more socially excluded,” says Joe Stone, managing director of Boodle Ducks, who runs lessons across the country, including those attended by Lancaster University.

“The teacher can’t be practical, we expect customers to bring their own equipment, and the teacher will only be singing.

“Some activities will be adapted while others will not be able to do.”

While the government’s announcement means that swimming pools can be reopened before the end of the month, many of them will not be ready to do so as safety plans and modernization of rescuers training have yet to be made.

The guidance has already been created the government And Swimming in England. It includes:

Swimmers coming to the pool “ready for the beach” in their costumes

Reserve time periods to prevent overcrowding

Swimmers to bring their own equipment

No overtaking

Ensure that chlorine levels are high enough to kill the virus

For those who use swimming pools for their classes or training, this means having to adapt to a new set of rules, with every facility required to put a safety system in place.

Marlboro Penguins coach Marcel Smith hopes to return to the poolside as soon as possible to put Wiltshire club members on their steps.

“We hope to move forward as soon as possible, but we do not hedge our bets to return on July 25,” he explains. “The government can announce this, but the ponds must return their employees, train them again and then work from there.

“We are all excited, 17 weeks have passed.”

Rich Smith said his club was eager to return to the pool





It will be convenient to return to the water after three months of on-line training online, and as a result Smith says that he and his training team lost weight due to joining the exercises.

He adds that the athletic sports psychologist in England will speak with swimmers to help them mentally focus on returning to the pool and dealing with epidemic struggles.

Can chlorine kill the coronavirus?

Yeah.

Chlorine is used as a disinfectant in pools and viruses, including coronaviruses, can be easily disabled, as are more flexible bugs such as bacteria.

The chemical should be used at the correct concentration, but this would be a standard practice.

There are two risks of getting infected in the pool – other swimmers themselves and the water they may have polluted.

Sage, the government’s scientific advisers, says the risk of contracting the virus through water is “minimal.”

But being 2 meters away from other swimmers – perhaps when you catch your breath at the shallow end – is a greater danger.

Remember, risk is more than just a blessing. Coronary virus spreads through close contact, so beware in a tight changing room.

They can be kept on surfaces such as lockers, benches, shower buttons and taps.

Jane Nickerson, CEO of Swim England, warned that while many swimming pools are looking to reopen, there is a lot facing a mysterious future.

It calls on the government to invest in the ponds after warning that more than 10% of the ponds may not be re-opened.

One of the pools that will not be reopened in the coming weeks is the Petersfield Open-Air Swimming Pool in Hampshire, after the postponement of the renewal due to the virus.

Trustees now face the option to open for a short season or wait until 2021.

Petersfield Open Air Pool is undergoing refurbishment delayed due to the epidemic





The regular season of the outdoor pool will last until mid-September, but if lido is not able to open soon, it will not be possible to open until next year.

“If we can get just four weeks, where we can only support 30 people an hour, it will be very difficult to break even,” says Linda Knutzen, Chair of the Board of Trustees. “We have to think about what is best for the future of the blessing.”

While Petersfield will not be reopened, Ms Knutsen says other outdoor pools are planning to do so in the coming days.

For Lancaster, who lives in Northwich, Cheshire, any trip to the pool will be worthwhile after weeks of closure.

“Being in the bathroom is not like a swimming pool,” says Ms. Lancaster.