Coronavirus: Boris Johnson identifies the “big natural life” plan by Christmas

Boris Johnson announced that restrictions on the coronavirus would be eased further in England with plans for a “major return to normality” by Christmas.

Under the new guidelines, people can use public transportation for trips right away, while employer advice will change from August 1.

The Prime Minister stated that companies would have more discretion to return employees to the workplace if it was safe.

Johnson added that he “hopes for the best and plans for the worst.”

The Prime Minister told a news conference in Downing Street Roadmap “Still conditional” on the UK’s withdrawal to win its “long fight” against Covid-19.

“It is my strong and sincere hope that we can review the outstanding restrictions and allow a greater return to normal from November as soon as possible – perhaps just in time for Christmas,” he said.

Delegated departments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have the authority to set their own timing to ease restrictions.

In the announcement, Johnson said the government has made it clear to people in England that they may use public transportation now.

From August 1, he said: “Instead of the government asking people to work from home, we will give employers more discretion, and ask them to make decisions about how their employees can work safely.

He explained that this may mean “continuing to work from home, which is one of the ways to work safely and that worked for many employers and employees.”

Also, as of August 1, Johnson said most of the remaining entertainment venues, such as bowling lanes, skating rinks, casinos and close contact services such as cosmetology, could resume.

Indoor performances with socially distant audiences will also be allowed in theaters, music and venues from next month.

However, the soft play areas and nightclubs will remain closed after that date, although they will “remain under review”.

From October, he said, fans may be able to return to sports stadiums.

Mr. Johnson also confirmed an additional £ 3 billion of NHS funding to help her prepare for a possible second wave of injuries and overcome the usual winter stresses.

He added that expanding the ability to test up to 500 thousand tests per day by the end of October will help in identifying positive coronavirus cases among people who suffer from symptoms of seasonal diseases.

In addition to further easing closures in England, Johnson has unveiled new powers for local authorities to manage virus outbreaks in their areas.

He said that the local authorities will have the authority to close buildings, close public places in the open air, and cancel events.

Ministers will also receive clearer guidance about where they can intervene “to close entire sectors or types of buildings in a region” and advise people in specific postal codes to stay at home.

“We must take local action in response to the outbreak of the local disease – there is no point in closing a city in one part of the country to contain the outbreak in another part of the country,” Johnson said.