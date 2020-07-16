Coronavirus: Call for volunteers to be infected in a vaccine 19 hunt

Photo copyright

Nobel laureates are among the scientists who have demanded that volunteers be exposed to coronavirus after receiving a vaccine to see if it provides protection.

In an open letter to the president of the US National Institutes of Health, the group says that so-called “challenge trials” can accelerate vaccine development.

Oxford University vaccine program director Covid-19 said that such studies should be “feasible and useful.”

There are now 23 coronavirus vaccines in clinical trials around the world.

The only way we will know if any of them works is if enough volunteers subsequently become exposed to the coronavirus in their daily lives and are not infected.

This could take a long time to come next year, as several studies are being conducted in countries with low infection rates.

1 Day Sooner, which is made up of more than 100 eminent personalities including 15 Nobel Prize winners, says this should not be left to chance.

She wants young healthy volunteers to be deliberately given coronaviruses after receiving the vaccine, arguing that the risks to their health will be low, but the potential benefits to society are enormous.

The message says: “If challenge trials accelerate the vaccine development process safely and effectively, there is an overwhelming assumption in favor of its use, which requires a very convincing moral justification to overcome it.”

The message supporting the challenge trials was signed by Professor Adrian Hill, director of the Jenner Institute at Oxford University that contains one of the leading pilot vaccines against coronavirus.

He said studies of the human challenge may occur “in the coming months”.

Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said the Covid-19 challenge experiments “are on the table for discussion – not on the table to start designing a plan.”