Coronavirus: Delayed return of internal performances and implementation of masks

The seats in theaters will remain empty for at least two weeks





Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the reopening of domestic offers in England from a social distance has been postponed until at least August 15.

The easing of restrictions in theaters and music venues was scheduled to start this weekend, but was postponed amid fears of a high incidence of viruses.

In addition, masks will be required in museums, galleries, and cinemas – enforceable by law as of August 8.

“We simply cannot take a risk,” said Johnson.

The government has been working with the arts sector on demos with socially distant audiences in theaters and music venues in recent weeks.

John Morgan, director of Theaters Trust, said it was “disappointing that internal socially remote offers will not be able to move forward” as planned.

“However, in reality, most of the theaters were not planning to reopen the shows tomorrow, so the delay of two weeks will not make much difference.

“Most theaters will not be able to wear production until we reach the fifth stage [of the roadmap for the return of professional performing arts], Which allows the most complete audience, so this is the most important history for many of the sector. “

Earlier this month, the government announced a £ 1.57 billion support package for the arts, after several weeks of pressure from theaters, music venues, art galleries and other cultural institutions, many of which they said were on the verge of collapse.

Sir Ian McKellen is currently training for his last role as Hamlet





The government has also identified measures to “support the safe return of the masses”, including:

Reduced space capacity and limited ticket sales to ensure social spacing is maintained

Tickets must be purchased online and places are encouraged to use electronic tickets to reduce contact and tracking and tracking assistance

Places should clearly convey the sign of social divergence in place in areas where queues form and adopt a limited entry approach

Increased deep cleaning of the halls

Offers must be scheduled to allow time for deep cleaning to take place before the next audience arrives

Artists, musicians and musicians should consider social exclusion where possible

The government also recently revealed a “five-year roadmap for the return of professional performing arts”, which was detailed by Mr. Doden as follows:

The first stage Training and training (no audiences and adherence to social distance guidelines)

Training and training (no audiences and adherence to social distance guidelines) The second phase – performance for broadcasting and recording purposes (adherence to social distance guidelines)

– performance for broadcasting and recording purposes (adherence to social distance guidelines) third level – Outdoor performances with the public in addition to the pilots of internal performances with a limited distance audience

– Outdoor performances with the public in addition to the pilots of internal performances with a limited distance audience The fourth stage Indoor / outdoor performance permitted (but with limited audience inside)

Indoor / outdoor performance permitted (but with limited audience inside) level five Indoor / outdoor performance is permitted (with a more complete audience indoors)

“Sad but not surprised”

In response to the delay, the Music Venue Trust said it was “sad but not surprising” to hear that live music music events planned for the next few weeks should be canceled now.

She said: “Since May 2020, the Music Venue Trust has repeatedly informed the government that live music events in popular music venues will be very difficult to organize, will not be economically viable, and are at risk of being canceled in a short time during the current epidemic.” Permit.

“A number of places across the country have tried to organize such events on the advice of the government, and they have incurred huge costs to make their locations safe. This spending now adds to the accumulated debt on those places that operate within government guidelines.”

The Manchester Deaf Institute, filmed to host the Girli Concert in 2018, was recently saved from closure





Confidence reiterated her belief that “there is no place for popular music” would be able to “perform concerts safely and energetically” before October 1 “as soon as possible”, and questioned the reasoning behind the proposed new opening date for the Prime Minister.

On the topic of face masks, Bob Riley, Executive Director of the Manchester Kamata Orchestra Added: “Can anyone tell me why we need masks in more places than August 8 … and not now?”

