Coronavirus: Donald Trump vows not to order Americans to wear masks

US President Donald Trump has vowed not to order Americans to wear masks to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

His comments came after Dr. Anthony Fossey, the country’s chief infectious disease expert, urged state and local leaders to be “the strongest possible” in getting people to wear masks.

Dr. Fossey added that wearing face caps is “really important” and “we should all use them.”

Wearing face caps has become very politicized in the United States.

President Trump, who had previously resisted wearing a face covering himself, wore a public mask for the first time last Saturday.

But in an interview with Fox News on Friday, Trump said he did not agree with the mandate of the national mask, saying that people should have “certain freedom.”

In South Georgia, Republican Governor Brian Kemp urged residents to wear masks for the next month.

Mr. Kemp appealed to state residents despite taking legal action a day earlier against Atlanta’s mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, to make face coverage mandatory in the city.

Mrs. Bottoms has proven positive for coronavirus.

Oklahoma City officials are also thinking about city-wide internal mask requirements, in the absence of a statewide delegation.

A number of US states, especially the southern states, are experiencing an increase in coronavirus infections.

There are now over 3.6 million confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in the United States, and there have been more than 139,000 deaths – the highest number of deaths in the world.