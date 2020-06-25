Coronavirus: Driving lessons resume in England from July 4

Photo copyright

House of Commons Speaker Jacob Reese Muog announced that driving lessons will resume in England from July 4.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency will write to driving instructors later to develop plans to restart driving tests and resume lessons safely.

Mr. Reyes-Moug said that he wanted to help teachers “return to life as close to normal as possible and as quickly as possible.”

He added that there will be a “phased approach to the resumption of practical testing.”

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will set up their own rules for returning driving lessons and tests.

When asked about advice to be given to teachers about resuming work safely, DVSA told the BBC “more details will be provided in due course”.

Learners are waiting to take their driving tests

Speaking of business questions in general, Mr. Reese-Moog said: “From July 4, I am happy to say that people will be able to take driving lessons on a motorbike, or in a car, truck or bus and there will be a gradual approach to resuming the practical test so that it happens Learners get a chance to train before taking the test. ”

He added that the industry must return “in a way that avoids a second peak in infection cases.”

How will driving lessons work with the social dimension?

AA Driving School, which also runs the British Motor School, said it advises teachers that vehicles should be “thoroughly cleaned” before and after each lesson, with special attention given to areas of the vehicle that are contact points, such as door handles. Other measures for teachers include:

Wear clothes that cover the arms and legs

Wearing disposable face caps and gloves (to be changed after each lesson)

Keep windows low throughout the lesson

Students will also be required to wash their hands before each lesson and wear a face cover.

AA said it was considering using plastic screens, as it is in taxis, but said it was “imperative” for trainers to reach the wheel in an emergency, which was not possible with a monitor.

Sarah Rees, managing director of AA Driving School, said the decision was a “welcome relief for thousands of people in England” who wanted to learn to drive, and the beginning of the end of a “very difficult time” for teachers.

She added, however, that coaches in other parts of the UK – where the date of return has not yet been determined – “were left in limbo.”

‘Too late’

The move was “great news” and “long overdue,” said Graham Coyle, 52, owner of Coyle Automobile School in Wirral, adding that the closing period was “difficult” for the employees.

The driving school, which uses 17 trainers providing lessons in Wirral and its surrounding areas including North Wales and Liverpool, has had to effectively close while closing – a bar to teach some of the major working students who need to take a job test.

Cowell said the school has systems to reduce the spread of coronaviruses “since closing” – such as cleaning vehicles before and after lessons, and providing masks and gloves for coaches and students.

But now she is “anxiously awaiting” the official guidance from DVLA to resume lessons.

Graham Cowell said students and teachers will be asked to tell the driving school if they feel unwell before the lesson





“Looking forward to restarting,” said Mr. Quail. “We will make sure all our students are safe and we hope to make people drive their cars again.”

He added that resuming lessons would also help those looking for work amid the Coronavirus crisis. He said: “Many of our students come to us because it is necessary to get a job, so I hope that this will help release this to them.”

Driving lessons and tests have been suspended since March. However, there were exceptions, as some key workers were offered lessons and an opportunity to apply to DVSA for the emergency test.