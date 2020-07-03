Coronavirus: England quarantines “low-risk” arrivals

Photo copyright

French Press Agency / Getty Images

The government has confirmed that people arriving in England from countries including France, Spain, Germany and Italy will no longer need to be quarantined as of July 10.

On Friday, a full list of exempt countries that pose a “lower risk” from the Coruna virus will be published.

Most travelers to the UK are now having to isolate themselves for two weeks.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also changing its advice against all flights except for a basic number of flights to a number of countries on Saturday

Quarantine restrictions entered into force in early June, in an attempt to prevent coronaviruses from entering at a time when infection in the UK was declining.

The new exemptions mean that people coming from selected destinations will be able to enter England without having to isolate themselves, unless they have entered or crossed through non-exempt countries in the previous 14 days.

About 60 countries are expected to be listed, according to political editor Nick Watt.

However, the announcement did not guarantee mutual arrangements with foreign countries – meaning that UK travelers may have to isolate themselves when they get there.

The Department of Transportation added that delegated departments “will determine their own approach to exemptions” and passengers returning to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland “must ensure that they follow the laws and guidelines applied there.”

Traffic lights system

Confirmation of the first four countries to be relieved comes after weeks of speculation about how to ease quarantine rules.

At the end of last week, the government said that the traffic lights system would be introduced, with countries classified as green, amber or red, depending on the spread of the coronavirus.

The ministers came under pressure to ease quarantine measures because of their impact on the travel industry, and a number of holiday and airline companies were urging the government to abandon this arrangement.

DfT said that the risk assessment was performed by the Joint Biosecurity Center, in close consultation with England’s public health and chief physician.

The ministry said it had studied factors including the spread of the virus, the number of new cases and the possible course of the disease in that direction.

She added that the list of excluded countries will remain “under constant review” even if health risks increase, then self-isolation measures can be applied again.

The government said its “expectation” is that a number of excluded countries will not also require UK expatriates to isolate themselves, and will continue to work closely with international partners to discuss arrangements for travelers in the UK.

Transport Minister Grant Shabes said the move represented “the next step to carefully reopen our great nation.”

“The whole nation has worked tirelessly to reach this stage, so safety must remain the word of our monitoring and we will not hesitate to move quickly to protect ourselves if the infection rates rise in the countries we communicate with,” he said.

All passengers, except those included in a small list of exemptions, will continue to be required to provide contact information upon arrival in the United Kingdom, including details of countries or regions where they have been in or during the past 14 days.

A spokesman for the British Airways Trade Association said the announcement was “very welcome” and meant that the airline “would be able to restart services for many major markets at the peak time of summer travel”.

He said: “There is no doubt that the quarantine has had a devastating impact on our industry, and while we welcome the government has abolished its comprehensive ban, we encourage the application of accuracy and knowledge in all future decisions related to our business.”