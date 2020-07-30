Coronavirus: England the highest level of excess mortality

Official analysis showed that England recorded the highest levels of excess mortality in Europe between the end of February and mid-June.
The National Statistics Office says England has the second highest mortality rate in Europe after Spain.
But England had the longest period where deaths were above average, and therefore levels were generally higher.
Areas in Spain and Italy, such as Milan and Madrid, were affected more than the cities of the United Kingdom
But ONS analysis shows that the epidemic in the UK was more prevalent than in other countries, with Scotland seeing the third highest mortality rate in Europe.
By May 23, the death rate in England was 7.5% higher than in recent years.
Spain’s increase, 6.7%, was the second highest in the countries surveyed, followed by Scotland’s rise of 5.1%.
This analysis adds to previous studies of increased mortality by taking into account the population ages in each country.
At worst, the death rate in Spain was worse than in England.
But the deaths in Spain returned to normal levels faster, so England has seen more deaths throughout the year to date than in previous years.
The analysis also looked at cities and regions within countries.
Madrid, Barcelona and Milan saw their highest death rates from the UK cities.
But the National Statistical Office said the epidemic is more prevalent in the UK than in other countries.
Seven of the 15 cities with the highest mortality rates were in the UK.
