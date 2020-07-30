Coronavirus: England the highest level of excess mortality

Photo copyright

Official analysis showed that England recorded the highest levels of excess mortality in Europe between the end of February and mid-June.

The National Statistics Office says England has the second highest mortality rate in Europe after Spain.

But England had the longest period where deaths were above average, and therefore levels were generally higher.

Areas in Spain and Italy, such as Milan and Madrid, were affected more than the cities of the United Kingdom

But ONS analysis shows that the epidemic in the UK was more prevalent than in other countries, with Scotland seeing the third highest mortality rate in Europe.

By May 23, the death rate in England was 7.5% higher than in recent years.

Spain’s increase, 6.7%, was the second highest in the countries surveyed, followed by Scotland’s rise of 5.1%.

This analysis adds to previous studies of increased mortality by taking into account the population ages in each country.

At worst, the death rate in Spain was worse than in England.

But the deaths in Spain returned to normal levels faster, so England has seen more deaths throughout the year to date than in previous years.

Animated evidence: What are excess deaths? Other excess deaths 14000 Let’s use the UK as an example. If 2020 is average, the dotted line in the chart below shows how many people we were expecting to die each week. This is known as Expected deaths It is calculated based on the number of deaths in previous years. Expected deaths



Other excess deaths 14000 Any death above that expected is known as Excess deaths . During the coronavirus pandemic, many countries reported significantly more deaths than expected this year. Total excess deaths



Other excess deaths 14000 Many of these excess deaths can be explained by the number of people officially confirmed as infected Covid-19 . But in many places, this is not all of the excess deaths. Covid Mortality 19



Other excess deaths 14000 these Other excess deaths It may be, directly or indirectly, the result of the Coronavirus pandemic. Other excess deaths



Other excess deaths 14000 The total number of increased deaths shows a more complete picture of the human scale of coronavirus outbreaks. Total outbreak deaths



The analysis also looked at cities and regions within countries.

Madrid, Barcelona and Milan saw their highest death rates from the UK cities.

But the National Statistical Office said the epidemic is more prevalent in the UK than in other countries.

Seven of the 15 cities with the highest mortality rates were in the UK.