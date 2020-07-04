Coronavirus: Exemption cards from face masks and other U.S. claims have been verified

Photo copyright

While parts of the United States face an escalation of coronavirus infections, misleading posts and videos have spread on social media.

We have studied some of the most common examples.

Fake face mask exemption cards

People opposed to wearing masks to tackle the spread of Covid-19 were noisy in public meetings and on social media.

Footage of individuals resisting the requirements to wear them in online stores.

Now, the US Department of Justice has released a statement on “fraudulent cards” that are intended to give the carrier an exception from wearing a face mask in public.

Sales cards state that “under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), I am not required to disclose my status to you.”

One copy includes a stamp of Justice Department and a link to the “Freedom to Breathe Agency”. The cards warn that companies can be informed of this alleged agency. But the cards are not original.

An Official government statement He said: “These cards do not carry the force of law.” The Freedom to Breathe Agency, or FTBA, is “not a government agency.”

to me Snow checkers facts checkersThe Freedom to Breathe Agency is a Facebook group calling itself “The proud and proud movement of American citizens dedicated to protecting their freedom and freedom.”

There are no evidence masks that are harmful to the immune system

Meanwhile, medical misinformation about masks continues to spread.

One common fee thousands of times includes many misleading claims. It’s called, What Happens When You Wear a Face Mask, and it has been flagged as having wrong information on Instagram.

The World Health Organization is clear in her advice – properly worn breathable face masks will not lead to health problems.

She says, “The long use of medical masks when properly worn, does not cause carbon dioxide poisoning or lack of oxygen.”

The publication claims that masks can suppress the body’s immune system, although there is no evidence to support this.

“Masks may stop entering germs into your mouth or nose, so your immune system should not start, but that doesn’t mean it is suppressed,” says Keith Neal, an infectious disease expert.

How can you verify the information you see on the Internet?

Misinformation about coronavirus appears to be ubiquitous. There is still a lot we do not know about the epidemic, which helps mislead the information.

Put a lot of unfamiliar science or statistics in the mix and it can be difficult to know what to believe.

Many posts seem reliable, so it is always wise to check if something you read on social media has been reported by an organization that you can trust.

BBC has tips that you can follow to help discover wrong information and prevent it from spreading.

It was shared by various accounts including one claiming to be a “natural medicine database” with 70,000 followers and a translated version into Russian (unrated uncategorized as false) by an account promoting a group of conspiracy theories.

Much of the anti-mask content comes in the form of memes to make fun of, which are widely shared on social media.

One viral example compares the clothes worn by dangerous materials worn by virologists working in a virus protection lab with the face covers that audience members might make at home.

She says, “Don’t worry, Bandana is working too.”

The earliest version appeared on the account of Q-Anon – a pro-Trump conspiracy theory – as it was published by Donald Trump Jr. resulting in over 100,000 likes and views.

But the US Centers for Disease Control does not actually recommend gangs and other fabric covers that can help stop The spread of the virus in a general environment.

Doctor’s Confession video

Watched a video titled, Doctor’s Confession, Indicating Coronary Virus Enlargement, 1.5 million times on TikTok, Video Sharing.

The cause of the high incidence of coronavirus infection is alleged to have been that anyone hospitalized – whether it was a broken leg or a bullet wound – was “written as positive for Covid”.

The man in the video is Daryl Wolfe, who is based in Canada. He says he works in “natural medicine”.

The clip was originally uploaded to Facebook (where it got 265,000 views) and describes the situation in a local hospital that claims to come “directly from the doctor”.

It is not clear which hospital he is referring to. We asked for more details, but we didn’t get a response.

The clip posted by the TikTok account did not name the person speaking. Many of the thousands of people who have commented clearly believe that he describes the situation in the United States.

But there is no evidence we’ve seen to support this claim about coronavirus cases – whether applied to the United States or Canada.

There are clear criteria for reporting coronavirus cases in both countries, and people entering hospital suffering from an unrelated illness or injury are not counted as a coronavirus case.

The “deep state” theories are baseless

A video watched 750,000 times on YouTube describes this epidemic as a “mass media misinformation campaign” and a “political hoax”.

It contains many baseless allegations that blame the “deep state” of epidemic manufacture in the election year.

Opening balances have an ominous atmosphere, using World War II footage and stormy skies in a homemade attempt in a Netflix documentary.

Video description urges people to “get rid of masks.”

The narrator intentionally proposes democratic politicians put the public in harm’s way to increase the number of deaths from coronaviruses and fuel fear about the epidemic.

Jake Horton, Olga Robinson, and Sean Sardarizade co-covered.

