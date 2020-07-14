Coronavirus: Face masks and covers are mandatory in England stores

Photo copyright

Wearing a face cap in stores and supermarkets in England has become mandatory as of July 24.

The government has announced that those who do not comply with the new rules will face a fine of up to 100 pounds.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said it “will give people more confidence in shopping safely and strengthening protection for those who work in stores.”

The move would bring England in line with Scotland and other major European countries such as Spain, Italy and Germany.

Since mid-May, fans have been advised to wear blankets in enclosed public places, as they may meet people they do not normally meet.

It has been mandatory on public transportation in England and at NHS facilities across the UK since 15 June.

Children under the age of 11 with a specific disability will be excluded.

“The mortality rate for sales and retail assistants is 75% higher among men and 60% among women higher than the general population,” Hancock told the House of Commons.

He added: “There is also evidence that face caps increase confidence in people shopping.”

The new rule does not apply to retail employees.

This comes as Scotland has not recorded any new deaths from the Corona virus for the sixth consecutive day. Northern Ireland has also not reported any new deaths, while two other people have died of the virus in Wales. The numbers will be published throughout the UK at a later time.

Conservative deputy Desmond Swain called the base a “brutal imposition” that makes it less likely to go shopping.

The Labor Party said the ministers were “slow and confused” in covering the face and questioned why the new rules had not entered into force for 11 days.

But Environment Minister George Eustis told the BBC that research on the use of face covers, including advice from the World Health Organization, is “evolving.”

He said the delay between the announcement and al-Qaeda in force on July 24 “gives people time to prepare.”

He added that wearing face caps in stores is an “appropriate mitigation” against the “overall risk” of coronavirus, but the base will not operate in bars, cafes and restaurants.

The police will apply the latest shop rules, with anyone ignoring the risk of a fine of up to 100 pounds. This amount will be reduced to £ 50 if people pay within 14 days.

Hancock said: “A store can refuse to enter them and can call the police if they refuse to comply.”

Increasing demands on the police

During the closing period, police in England issued approximately 16,000 fines for their alleged breach of restrictions.

Implementing the rules has not always been easy, especially since the regulations were laid out at the last minute, but the forces have at least sufficient resources – as crimes and emergency calls have dropped sharply.

Now, as the country begins to return to normal, the demand for police time has once again increased.

This is one of the reasons why officers don’t want the extra burden to deal with non-compliant store customers.

Another worrying factor is that it may attract police to confrontations with the public at a time when service is already under the spotlight for using tactics, such as stopping and searching.

However, the way in which the rules of face coverage are likely to be drafted means that the police, not the store staff, will be called in if people refuse to adhere to the measures.

Ken Marsh of the Metropolitan Police Union suggested that implementing the new law could strain the relationship between police officers and the general public.

John Apter of the Police Union said stores should make it a face covering “entry clause”.

In Scotland, use of covers in stores has been mandatory since July 10 – but few fines have been issued.

Shoppers in Wales and Northern Ireland are currently not required to wear them, although both countries have said they will remain under review.

“Misty glasses and robberies – but also saving lives”

Peter Barnes

Peter Barnes says wearing store covers to stop spreading can only be a good thing





Mary Foster, the owner of an antique store, from Webridge, Surrey, tells the BBC that she is afraid that mandatory face cover in stores could increase shop theft.

“I think people will feel more able to try to steal things,” she says.

For some listeners on BBC Radio 5, the face covers are uncomfortable, increase your glasses and violate personal freedom.

Andy, from Manchester, says the annoyance means he is unlikely to go to stores, and now he worries that shopping should carry higher risks than he thought.

Pamela, who runs a clothing store in East Kilbride, says most of her clients were happy with wearing one – only one refused because they didn’t like them.

But Peter Barnes, a London-based political advisor who contracted with Covid-19 in March, told BBC Business that the discomfort from coverage was worth saving lives.

“If we can save one life, wearing a mask in the supermarket for an hour or so should be totally worth it,” he says.

Boris Johnson signaled a shift in the government’s stance on Friday when he spoke of the need for a tougher approach in a narrow environment.

But Cabinet Secretary Michael Goff played down the importance of any immediate legal change on Sunday.

“Slow and confused”

The Labor Party said the mixed messages showed the government’s hesitation during the epidemic, and the ministers had to explain “more delay”.

“The government has been slow and distorted again,” said Shadow Health Minister Jonathan Ashworth.

Boris Johnson has been seen wearing a face mask made of fabric in recent days





A spokesperson for No. 10 said: “There is growing evidence that wearing a face covering in an enclosed space helps protect individuals and those around them from coronaviruses.

“The Prime Minister has been clear that people should wear face caps in stores and we will make this mandatory from July 24.”

Unions and companies said the new guidelines should be “clear and detailed” to protect employees and clients.

While he welcomed clarity on the issue, the Usdaw Store Workers Union said coverage could not be a substitute for strict hygiene controls and social separation measures.

The British Retail Association said it hoped the ad would “make shoppers feel more confident returning to High Street”.

Scarves or other textile materials that can be used to cover the nose and mouth continuously without having to hold them in their manual locations are sufficient in non-medical settings.

An increase in the use of face caps has been reported by people in England, Scotland and Wales.

More than half of the adults surveyed by the Office for National Statistics said in the first week of July that they had used a blanket while outside their home.

Downing Street said it would keep directing on face caps in other places, such as offices, under review.