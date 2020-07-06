Coronavirus has disrupted the MTA’s efforts to prevent OT fraud:

The agency’s monitoring agency said on Monday that the coronavirus pandemic had halted efforts by the Roads and Transport Authority to prevent overtime fraud after the crisis put high-tech hours in quarantine.

The Inspector-General’s Office, Caroline Bukorni, said in a new report that it was “concerned” with the delay in incorporating fingerprint scanners that have been described as a solution to combat allegations of abuse of overtime widely.

In mid-March, transit officials decided to close the new Chronos timekeeping system in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.

But this has caused “a significant negative impact on the standardization of timekeeping using Kronos and its integration with existing payroll systems,” according to a recent IG review of OT cut efforts for the MTA.

The report continued, “The delay in this critical aspect of the overtime reform efforts relates to the independent investigation office.” “We are wondering how long it will last and what plans are in place to ensure that the effort continues to move forward.”

The introduction of the MTA for new watches – which are supposed to replace old paper cards – was already fraught with delay.

After the first promise to use the workforce of 40,000 people fully to use watches by last September, only about 85 percent of these workers were actively using the technology by mid-January.

Complicating matters, the MTA faced “apparent sabotage” against the machines, as the IG office previously said – with several people found broken or damaged.

Agency IT personnel expect Kronos to be fully integrated with existing timekeeping systems by the end of 2021.

When the virus began to wreak havoc in New York City, employees were forced to redirect their time and resources to support home-based employees – and possibly also delay the goal of full salary integration in Kronos.

Pokorny began investigating allegations of overtime abuse at the MTA after a series of post-offer offers to LIRR workers pulling out their huge paychecks, including one employee who raised $ 344,147 overtime – plus his salary of $ 117,499.

The Bockurney office accused the agency of allowing workers to set up OT on the basis of the “honor system” with little oversight or verification.

The MTA spent $ 1.3 billion on overtime last year, according to agency documents – up from $ 895 million in 2014.

The Office of the Inspector-General said that compared to last year, the agency – which faces an expected deficit of $ 4 billion due to the epidemic – cut the OT tab by 24 percent.

But the cuts were “not driven by factors the MTA can rely on for future savings.”

“Health concerns, turnover and general ambiguity about whether technology investments will remain a priority threaten to complete these improvements,” the Office of the Inspector-General said.