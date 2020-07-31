Coronavirus: Home care visits “late” due to lack of testing

Photo copyright

Getty Images

A number of care homes in England are forced to delay the resumption of visits due to a lack of coronavirus testing for staff and residents.

This comes after the government withdrew one brand of home test kits used in nursing homes due to safety concerns.

A leading nursing home group has told BBC that many of its facilities will not be able to host family members for weeks.

The government said that care groups affected by withdrawing groups would receive alternatives “as soon as possible”.

The government announced last week that visits to a nursing home in England could resume as soon as local authorities and local public health experts decide that it is safe.

Residents will be restricted to seeing the same visitor, whenever possible, as directed.

What are the rules for visiting a nursing home in England?

Safety issue on Randux Coved test kits

But the announcement came a few days after the government announced that the test groups conducted by Randox that had sent them to care homes should not be used as a precaution since the smears “did not rise to the standard”. Randox claims to be responsible for up to 17% of all UK tests.

Visits are unlikely to be allowed without regular testing of employees and residents and care homes say they are still waiting for alternatives.

The provider company, MHA, the largest nonprofit group in England, told the BBC that it was “disappointed and disappointed by the recent failure of the home care test system.”

Sam Monaghan, CEO of MHA, said it was unlikely that visits would be allowed without regular testing of staff and residents.

He added: “We are now on our way to our third week of failure to test most of our care homes after the Randox disaster and it seems likely that they will continue for another weeks.

“Our residents and their families still feel the most difficult impact who had to cut contact with their loved ones to keep them safe, and our staff who worked tirelessly throughout the epidemic.”

Short-term optimism

Another caregiver, Care UK, said he was finding it “increasingly difficult to reach regular check-ups.”

Chief Executive Andrew Knight said, in a letter to relatives of the population, that the latest indications he had received from the government indicated that most of the company’s care homes in England would have to wait at least five weeks for another round of testing.

“I am sure many of you will find this situation as disappointing as I do, especially given the positive messages the government is still issuing about the size of the test program it is supposed to offer.”

A statement of the Ministry of Health said: “We have done everything we can to ensure the residents of the home and employees are protected during this unprecedented global epidemic, including increasing access to tests.

“We have high safety standards for all coronavirus testing. All care homes affected by the withdrawal of Randox kits will receive alternative kits as soon as possible, and the care home can continue to use test kits from other suppliers.”