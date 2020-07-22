Coronavirus: Home Rehabilitation Care, Tesco Cleaners and Small Homes

Here are five things you need to know about coronavirus outbreaks on Wednesday evening. We will have another update for you on Thursday morning.

1. The long awaited reunion

As part of the new government directive, home care residents in England can start reuniting with loved ones. But residents will be limited to seeing the same visitor, wherever possible – and some have called for clarification as to whether the guidance means they can see family members indoors or not. Check our explanation to see if you can see your relative – or give him a hug.

2. Scotland’s closure may not be eased

The first Scottish minister has warned that she may keep the current closure restrictions in place for longer than expected. With cosmetics and tattoo parlors reopening, Nicolas Sturgeon said her government’s main focus is not on reopening businesses, but on students returning to schools in August and enabling people to stop protecting. Read a full explanation of all of Scotland’s rules.

3. Tesco asks staff to clean the bathroom

Retailers will be required to do cleaning duties in smaller Tesco stores, as the epidemic is changing the way grocers operate in the UK. Store workers will get additional training, and are expected to wipe shelves and refrigerators, mop floors, and clean staff toilet, after Tesco has finished contract cleaning services for some stores.

4. Great communication puzzle puzzle apps

Germany and Ireland have outperformed contact tracking apps. But is there any evidence that they are doing what they are designed to do – warning people that they might be infected with the virus? Our technology reporters take a look.

5. A house where social estrangement is impossible

The hunter who lived in this small 16th-century hut in Conway – 3 meters long by 1.8 meters tall – had to leave because it was too long to stand in the rooms. Now visitors can’t get inside either, because it’s impossible for people to get away socially.

And don’t forget …

You can find more information, tips and guides on our Coronavirus page and get the latest information on our live page.

In addition, we answer the latest set of questions from readers on all epidemiological things, including whether any SKV vaccine may have side effects.

