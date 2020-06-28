Coronavirus: Home Secretary says Lester “can be closed”

Photo copyright

PA Media Comment on the photo

Leicester’s rise in cases attracted attention in the highest government departments





British Home Secretary Priti Battle confirmed that Leicester may face a local closure after a rise in coronavirus cases.

On the BBC’s Andrew Marr program on BBC, she said it was “right” that the government was studying the move, the Sunday Times reported.

About 25% of the 2,249 Covid-19 confirmed cases were reported in the two weeks before June 16.

Mayor Sir Peter Solsby said that “there is no immediate possibility” of the ban.

Comment on the photo

Lister Mayor Sir Peter Solsby said that more data analysis is needed





Speaking on BBC Breakfast before interviewing Mrs. Patel, he said that data from the test were still being analyzed.

Asked about the restrictions, he said, “I don’t think this is an immediate possibility.

Corona Virus: What would the domestic closures look like in England?

“After several weeks of asking, we now have this data and we’re analyzing it this weekend, and we hope to know early next week whether we have a problem and if we have a problem.”

Sir Peter said that he was in constant contact with the chief doctor, and said it would be “much better” if the city’s test level was greater.

He said: “Leicester is a large urban area, with a total population of approximately 600,000 people, with many neighborhoods and communities within it …

“It is really only if we know if there is a problem, and where it could be, we can decide whether there is anything we need to do.”

Media playback is not supported on your device Explain the media Home Secretary Priti Patel: “It is true that we have a local solution”

Mrs. Patel said she had spoken to Health Minister Matt Hancock about a possible local closure, and said that “additional support” would go to the area.

She said, “With local infections erupting, it is true that we have a local solution.”

‘Perfect storm’

The Leicester City Public Health Director said on June 16 that the new cases – 658 – are “relatively small” but worrying.

Local health experts have confirmed that they have been involved in planning the next steps in treating the virus, focusing on the North Evington area.

Photo copyright

PA Media Comment on the photo

Claudia Webb, member of Knesset, Leicester East, called for the closure





Leicester East Deputy, Claudia Webb, called for it to be closed because of the “perfect storm” of poverty, positive tests and the highest ethnic diversity.

She said, “I don’t know why they aren’t imposing a ban – evidence suggests that there should be one.”

analyzing

Tony Rowe, BBC East Midlands political correspondent

Just over a week ago, Health Minister Matt Hancock revealed what he called a “Covid-19” outbreak in Leicester. In the first two weeks of June, 658 people had positive results. With 2,500 cases in the city since March, it is definitely a worrisome statistic.

North Effington is identified as a city district with an increase in states – it’s a community of tightly packed terraces, mixed with ancient industrial buildings and places of worship for many religions. It is a good representation of Leicester as a multicultural city.

A mobile center was created this week at Spinney Hill Park so people can now walk for a test. But the council says it needs data from positive tests quickly if it has to respond.

She says she didn’t get the data from the first two weeks from June through Thursday, so only at the end of this week was he able to plot the location of the Covid-19 cases.

The data also does not give an ethnic detail, which city mayor Sir Peter Solsby says will be vital in helping to understand parts of society that are affected by the virus – he has asked the Minister of Health for these data.

Lester has seen a number of Covid-19 cases in recent days.

Many schools were affected. Herrick Elementary at Rushey Mead; Moat Community College at Highfields. Whitehall Elementary at Rolls Hill. Both the Humberstone Junior and Humberstone academies closed for infants for several days.

The business was also hit, as a three-person test was positive at Sainsbury Supermarket at Melton Road, and food manufacturer Samworth Brothers confirmed a “handful” of cases at Beaumont Leys sites and an uncertain number at Pladis Factory in South Wigston.

He told Jonathan Ashworth, a member of Parliament in Leicester South, that members of Parliament in Parliament City “still cannot refer people for testing”, despite the recent rise in cases, while NHS staff have not been regularly tested.

Photo copyright

PA Media

What might the local closure look like?

By BBC reality check

High incidence of coronavirus has led to concerns that Lester may face a local closure.

This morning, Home Minister Priti Patel said that “with the outbreak of local demonstrations, she has the right to a local solution.”

However, it is not certain exactly what it will look like.

At present, councils do not feel they have the authority to effectively shut down a city the way you expect it to.

Alternatively, places where an outbreak – such as meat processing plants – can be closed temporarily and workers may be required to test and self-isolate them.

Increasing the test in an area may also play a role. The government says a mobile test center has been established in Leicester where cases have been on the increase.

This morning, Mayor Leicester Pitt Solsby said they are looking at neighborhood-level data to assess “additional support” that may be required in those areas.

Follow the BBC East Midlands on Facebook social networking site, Twitteror Instagram. Send your story ideas to [email protected].