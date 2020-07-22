Coronavirus: How Joe Weeks’s fitness exercises have changed my life

Photo copyright

“I absolutely love it,” says Vanessa Taylor.





“Before the shutdown, I did not do any exercise, absolutely nothing,” says Vanessa Taylor, of Rochdale, Greater Manchester. “Now, I do it every day except Sunday.”

She says the change was Joe Weeks – a fitness instructor who has become a household name for free live exercises every day of the week during the closure of coronaviruses. It contracted last month and now, after nearly four months, the exercises are due to end on Wednesday.

“A lot of people have changed for the better,” says Vanessa, 45, who started training with her family. The children soon got tired, but she continued and lost weight.

“It’s so cool. From day one, I kept working.”

Above all, she praises mental health benefits, and says that she helped her after her mother’s death. “It is something to focus on,” she says. “I am trapped tomorrow is the last day. When everything returns to normal, I will continue because I feel better physical and mental for that.”

Weeks – known as The Body Coach – said his online exercises had 80 million views worldwide





Late on Wednesday, he thanked his fans for helping to raise £ 580,000 for NHS’s charities





The first Weeks exercise began in late March, just hours before Boris Johnson continued to tell the UK that it was in a ban. Schools have already closed and the courses are held as “PE with Joe”.

The next day, his second video watched nearly a million people, Break the world record.

“It’s not just children,” says Irene Santiniere, 54, from Maidstone, Kent. “Life has changed in many ways.”

Irene missed the first week of training – but inspired by the twin Angela, who lives hundreds of miles away in Crieff, in Perth and Kinross. “She was doing this from day one,” says Irene. “It was a great way for us to stay responsible towards one another and to re-measure our fitness. There is little competition going on.”

Irene (left with her twin Angela) says it’s slow in the morning but that’s changed





Irene does exercises in the morning – often at five in the morning before going to work at school. “It makes me feel so good,” she says. “I don’t always want to do that. It just gives me a boost of energy and endorphins.

“He has an infectious personality in which he appears.”

She says the satisfaction factor is also her main benefit – but she’s also more fit.

“I can see the difference. I’m stronger, I can walk on a hill and not breathe, my husband noticed how well my fitness levels improved.”

Dedicated Wicks fans: He says he received piles of letters There were frequent calls for him to get a knighthood or to become the following BBC sportsman of the year.

Although the exercises were aimed at children while they were not able to go to school during the closure, the exercises were carried out by people of all ages.

At Longmoor Lodge Care Home in Nottingham, John, 79, resides Filmed while sharing. “He didn’t need any persuasion,” says house manager Barbara Parkinson. “He just stood up and even took the lead.”

His care home said while posting the video on Twitter that John “feels fit like a violin”





The Go Weeks workout was placed on the newly installed Smart TV at home – attracting the attention of employees and residents.

“They do chair-based exercises but they can be very boring, so having something different and the employees involved … suddenly the most vulnerable people that you see doing these exercises. It was amazing. They did a good job – being a world of good.”

Meanwhile, Romsey Elementary School near Southampton is one of the many schools that used Wicks exercises during closing. “It’s cool,” says Fae Hill, a first-year teacher.

“Some of them do a full journalistic job. I think it’s good for endurance, focus and bringing a sense of fun into the classroom. It has made the transition to full-time work easier.”

Teacher Faye Hill wore a costume of Joe Weeks in one of the luxuriously dressed fitness sessions he was running





Kerry Finley, 41, from Manchester, says the daily videos helped her manage her anxiety during the shutdown.

“In those days I don’t want to get out of bed, at nine in the evening, I have to go downstairs. It motivates me to start the day.”

Although her children are no longer taking part in full exercises, they are still searching for their favorite moves and immaterial parts. “It’s nice because it gives us something you can all do and access. It doesn’t discriminate. You can do as much or as little as you want.”

When I started the shutdown, Kerry, who also runs, said, “How am I going to get through this?”





Weeks daily exercises – along with the phrase “infectious character” – were frequently mentioned by researcher Dr. Victoria Goodyear, who was conducting a national survey on how closure has affected youth activity and well-being.

Dr. says. Goodyear, from the University of Birmingham, explaining why videos like Weeks became so popular: “The main thing is that it is accessible, it’s free, it’s in short portions of the small size.”

“It builds a sense of community, people might say,” It’s like us on this one together. It is in line with the NHS applause or Captain Tom Moore. “

Media playback is not supported on your device Explain the media Fitness instructor Joe Weeks runs free online lessons for children in self-isolation

She adds that Wicks videos are very polished, but she also portrays his character. “Because of this warmth, it reduced feelings of isolation and gave a personal touch that was attractive.

“It also prompted people who were previously inactive to participate, and for some of those already active, to try a different type of activity.”

Weeks was named the country’s PE teacher – and he praised him for engaging many people in high-intensity interval training, a type of cardio exercises that focuses on short periods of intense activity.

But some academics from Loughborough University are concerned that physical education is different from physical activity and people should not think that a prominent fitness trainer can replace a PE teacher.

Dr. Jolie Stirrup says: “While Joe Weeks was adept at engaging youth in physical activity at the time of closing, it could be a wonderful and great thing in terms of mental health. But we don’t think it’s PE.”

She says, “We don’t want PE people to see as they see Joe Weeks.” “PE much more.” PE says develops broad skills and competencies.

Many Wicks fans are simply grateful for his sessions.

“I just think if he was reading the article, that would be a big thank you for what he had done,” Kerry says. “He did this for months and months and he never had it. He helped people cope with the shutdown.”