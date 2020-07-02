Coronavirus: How will local closings work?

Photo copyright

The first local UK closure was introduced in Leicester, after a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

How will it be applied and how can it be used elsewhere?

Who decides when local insurance is required?

It depends on whether there is a pool or an outbreak.

One area with coronavirus set is likely to be closed temporarily by the local Director of Public Health And CEO, Health and Safety, and must remain legally closed.

These authorities have previously been used to deal with an outbreak of Salmonella or Legionnaires.

If there is evidence of greater coronavirus outbreaks in a town, city or region, many organizations decide to respond.

The chief doctor in England can advise a minister to use the existing emergency powers to control them. This could mean introducing legislation that does not need to be voted on in Parliament.

Local authorities will be given for the first time access to zip code level data on the number of people who have been diagnosed with coronavirus in their areas.

An agreement, signed individually with the boards over the past week, gives them access to a digital dashboard that shows very local test results.

How can local closings be?

In Leicester, it would be similar to returning to the UK-level insurance that was introduced at the end of March.

Residents will have to stay in their homes as much as possible, while people in other parts of England will enjoy more freedom.

Unnecessary companies must be closed again

Schools will be closed to all “important workers” except for children at risk

The local Covid-19 test will be strengthened

Bars and restaurants, and social distance relaxation across England on July 4 will not be reopened to “One Meter Plus”.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said unnecessary travel to and from Leicester should be avoided.

But future closings elsewhere may not be very difficult. It will depend on the nature of the coronavirus mutation.

“Schools may be closed again if the increase is observed only in children and teachers,” says Dr. Natalie McDermott, clinical lecturer in infectious diseases at Kings College in London.

“Or maybe restaurants and bars won’t open because you’re worried about the direction the trend is going.”

Why is Lester and its suburbs closed?

Hancock told the Commons on Monday that the city had “10% of all positive cases in the country during the past week.”

The seven-day infection rate in Leicester was 135 cases per 100,000 people “three times higher than the next highest city”. Hospital admission was between six and ten a day – compared to about one a day elsewhere.

His local insurance will be reviewed within two weeks.

Can offices, factories, or schools be closed instead?

Hancock said the citywide closure was taken because “targeted actions” did not succeed.

When many cases of Covid-19 are found in one place such as a hospital, factory, or school, this block is called. It can be handled by local public health managers, often by closing buildings.

There were already groups in several parts of the United Kingdom:

At Weston Super Mare Hospital, North Somerset

At two GP surgeries in EnfieldNorth London

At three meat factories in Cleckheaton West Yorkshire, Anglesey and Wrexham in North Wales

When different related groups are found, this is defined as an outbreak.

What are the laws of Leicester coronavirus?

The government has not yet published new laws for Lester.

As of lunchtime on Tuesday, Public Health Director Evan Brown said he had not seen the government plan for his city.

“They produce a legal tool [ministerial order] For what we can and cannot do. ”

Can the police force the closure?

Police say they are unsure of how the closure will be imposed in Leicester.

They asked for more clarification from the government about what the public could and could not do.

“If the directions and messages from the government are confusing to the public, then it will be almost impossible for our police colleagues,” said Dave Stokes, chief of the Leicestershire Police Association.

Shrub test in Leicester Park





Have other countries tried local closings?

In Germany, local authorities have the power to change the level of restrictions in individual states, and a number of small closings have been imposed recently.

The law was also applied in parts of the Chinese capital, Beijing, after the recent outbreak.

What was said about the rest of the UK?

The Wales Public Health Authority said local insurance was under consideration after the outbreak in Anglesey. However, Prime Minister Mark Drakford said that any decision would not be taken lightly.

The Scottish government – for which public health teams work for the NHS, rather than councils – says it is developing a “community-responsive system of monitoring” at the national, regional, and local levels to quickly identify disease outbreaks.

In Northern Ireland, the government says that any potential groups or outbreaks will be treated with “appropriate infection control” in line with its regular guidelines for dealing with an outbreak.