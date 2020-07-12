Coronavirus: I trust people to feel face masks – Gove

Media playback is not supported on your device Explain the media Michael Goff: “It is always best to trust the common sense among people”

Chief Minister Michael Gove said he did not believe face caps should be mandatory in stores in England, saying he trusted the common sense to people.

Understandably, ministers are considering whether to make the use of the mask mandatory in stores and sources say the matter is under review.

Speaking to the BBC’s Andrew Marr, Jove said that wearing a mask in a store is “the basic good character.”

His comments follow calls from the government for clarity about the face.

Currently, face caps are mandatory on public transportation in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

In Scotland, they are also obligatory in stores. Wells recommends masks but they are not mandatory.

However, there were calls for the UK government to make its position on the masks more visible, after comments from Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday.

“I think we need to be tougher in people insisting on wearing face caps in confined spaces where they meet people who don’t normally meet,” said Johnson – who was photographed wearing a mask for the first time during a visit to his constituency -.

Asked about the problem on the BBC’s Andrew Marr program, Joff said: “I don’t think it’s mandatory, no, but I encourage people to wear face masks while they are inside, in an environment where other people may mix and where ventilation may not be As good as it should be.

“I think wearing a face mask is good manners, kindness and thoughtfulness, if you’re in a store for example.”

The Minister of the Cabinet Office added: “Now of course the government is looking at all times the emerging evidence about the best way to control the disease.

“If necessary, if strict measures are needed and as we have seen in Leicester, it is clear that the situation is completely different, strict measures will be taken.

“But in general … it is always best to trust the common sense among people.”

He previously told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday that wearing a face mask “definitely helps you help others in an enclosed space”. He also urged people to return to work instead of staying at home.

The shadow office secretary in the shadow government, Rachel Reeves, said Labor would support mandatory face coverage of the stores, because “it will inspire greater confidence and may encourage more people to go out and spend money.”

“I think people are wearing it more and more, but I think some greater clarity from the government about that would be helpful,” she said.

“People want to do the right thing but they want to know what is the right thing. We already have it on public transportation.”

High-ranking government sources had previously said that while no decision had been made on face masks, it was a matter under review.

In the early days of the epidemic, the UK government was reluctant to advise people to wear face caps, arguing that scientific evidence that they were reducing transmission was “weak.”

In early June, the World Health Organization changed its advice saying that people should wear face caps in public places where social spacing cannot be performed. The World Health Organization originally said that there was insufficient evidence to say that healthy people should wear masks.

Rules forcing people to wear face masks were introduced to public transport in England on June 15.

Another 148 deaths were recorded in the UK, According to the latest government figures on Saturday, This brings the total number of deaths recorded for people who have been diagnosed with coronavirus to 44,798.