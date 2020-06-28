Coronavirus in India: The nation opens one of the largest hospitals in the world

The Sardar Patel COVID Care Center, the largest facility of its kind in India, was partially operational on Sunday, with 2,000 beds available from 10,000, according to the Delhi government.

The remaining 8,000 beds are in the facility, which is located in the Chatarbour area Delhi , It will be in use from Wednesday.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the care center on Saturday before its launch.

In a message posted on Twitter that day, Kejriwal described the center as “among the largest hospitals in the world.”