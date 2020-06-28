Coronavirus in India: The nation opens one of the largest hospitals in the world

The Sardar Patel COVID Care Center, the largest facility of its kind in India, was partially operational on Sunday, with 2,000 beds available from 10,000, according to the Delhi government.
Indian Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the care center on Saturday before its launch.
In a message posted on Twitter that day, Kejriwal described the center as “among the largest hospitals in the world.”
Meanwhile, the Home Minister tweeted that the 10,000-bed facility “will provide great relief to the people of Delhi”.
Shah stressed that the facility’s management and operations will be managed by the Indian-Tiberian Border Police.
“I commend the brave ITBP staff who will run the COVID Care Facility during these difficult times. Their commitment to serving the nation of Delhi and its people is unparalleled,” he added in a tweet.
The hospital’s opening coincided with the publication of Indian Ministry of Health data on Sunday which showed the largest increase in the daily number of new Covid-19 cases.
The country reported 1,906 new infections and 410 new deaths from the virus, bringing the total to 52,885 positive cases and 16,095 deaths.
Delhi became the country’s worst-hit city on Wednesday, outpacing the toll of coronaviruses in Mumbai. Only the state of Maharashtra in western India has 159,133 cases more than the capital.
Vedica Sud of CNN contributed to this report
You may also like
Novak Djokovic: A week to forget World No. 1 after tennis failed
Can street vendors save China from a job crisis? Beijing appears divided
Jamaican Governor-General suspends personal use of the royal emblems because of the “offensive image”
The Wirecard breakdown reveals cracks in the heart of Germany
China opened an embassy on a remote Pacific island in the epidemic. Here is why