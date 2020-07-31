Coronavirus: Manchester’s ban rules cause “confusion and distress”

Photo copyright

Greater Manchester residents were told that they could not socialize with other families in private homes or gardens





She accused the government of causing “confusion and distress” in its handling of the new closure rules.

People who live in Greater Manchester and other parts of northern England have been told that they cannot mix with other families in private homes or gardens.

The Greater Manchester mayor and deputy mayor, along with council leaders, have raised “concerns” about how the government announced the changes.

“We have to move quickly sometimes,” said Health Minister Matt Hancock.

The government announced the new closing restrictions shortly after 21:15 BST Thursday.

“We have announced the decision as soon as possible,” added Mr. Hancock, who announced that he was working with “local authorities, like Andy Burnham” to tackle the increase in cases.

On Friday, a statement issued by the Manchester Greater Joint Authority (GMCA) in partnership with Council leaders said that the timing and content of the announcement “caused confusion and distress for our residents.”

GMCA said it is “highly recommended” that “full supportive details” are available to the public at the moment when any public or media statement is issued.

Greater Manchester leaders also claimed that they were not convinced that including rallies in parks in the restrictions, which will be reviewed weekly, is a “proportionate measure.”

“We therefore call on the government to provide more evidence or amend regulations,” a GMCA spokesman added.

GMCA said that more support is needed for the newly opened hospitality companies, as well as for people who were sheltering.

Zoe Patrick said the closure would make child care "difficult"





Millions of people in parts of northern England are subject to new restrictions, which prevent separated families from meeting each other at home, after the dramatic rise in cases of Covid-19.

The rules affect people in Greater Manchester, East Lancashire, and parts of West Yorkshire.

The Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the force “will deal with people and explain the current circumstances and encourage people to do the right thing in compliance with government guidelines.”

A GMP spokesman added: “We will only take implementation measures as a last resort, when people don’t listen and put others at risk.”

People in Greater Manchester described their confusion in surprising news.

Zoe Patrick, 33, from Stockport, said the rules meant that she and her husband would have difficulty finding their son.

“This is very difficult for us now as we had our son’s grandparents to help us … but now of course these new rules mean we cannot do this so we will have to fight on our own.”

Jenny Cooper has been protecting since March, saying the measures are "disappointing"





Jenny Cooper, 36, from Bernage, has Crohn’s disease, so she has been protected since March.

She said, “It is really important to keep the vulnerable safe, but she feels very suddenly.

“We were on the cusp of freedom. It was disappointing because so many of us feel left behind.”

Coronary Virus: Are More Local Closures Likely In England?

Hospitality companies were also affected by the sudden restrictions.

Piotr Paulowski, who runs the Bistro Café in Felixton, Trafford, said he received cancellation on their tapas evenings this weekend, which he had been preparing for the whole week.

“We will not make the numbers that we must do, so the food will go to waste,” he said.

The café remained open to takeaway throughout the closing period but suffered a 30-40% loss in sales.

He said the new restrictions, which prohibit members of two different families from mixing in restaurants, will only help “It is something we must follow.”

“Safety is the most important thing for us and our customers,” he added.

Saif Al-Islam Chaudhry said he would celebrate the holiday in a public park





Saif Al-Islam Chaudhry, 35, who owns an art company, said, “It is not a nice feeling for anyone.”

I think the timing of this may seem doubtful to many people.

Referring to the Eid celebrations, he said: “If I understand the new restrictions correctly, Muslims can use the current guidelines for meeting in public parks. This is what I intend to do today.”

Jason Bailey, who owns a street dining event, said the timing of the actions was "appalling" for businesses





“This could be a setback to push us to the brink,” said Jason Bailey, 39, the owner of street food company in Manchester, Jason Bailey.

“Keeping people safe should be the top priority … It’s the way it was done, and the timing is awful.

“We are really wandering about inquiries from people completely confused by ads trying to cancel their table reservations, despite the fact that we are an outdoor food market.

“We will undoubtedly spend more time and money trying to deal with all of that, and for the time being we are only sustainable as a company operating at reduced capacity.”

analyzing

Daniel Wainwright, BBC England England data unit

Many of the areas with stricter rules are among those with the highest new infection rates last week.

In Greater Manchester, the only town that has experienced dramatically decreases is Rochdale, but until then it remains one of the regions with the highest new infection rates among more than 300 local authorities in England.

Oldham’s cases are increasing in particular, and the local council sounded the alarm earlier this week.

In the week to July 26, the region recorded 134 cases of coronavirus, up from 44 in the previous week. This means approximately 57 positive tests for every 100,000 people in Oldham that week.

Trafford rose from 26 cases to 91, which employed more than 38 per 100,000 residents.

While Wigan sits on the table looking for new cases, her numbers have also gone up.

Bolton did not record a week’s rise to July 26, but tentative data for the week until July 28 indicates that it may rise slightly, although these numbers are subject to review as more test results emerge.

