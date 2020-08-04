Coronavirus: millions return to shutdown in Philippines

Photo copyright

Only residents of Manila can go out for essentials





Tens of millions of people in the Philippines have returned to closure, after doctors have warned that an increase in new coronavirus infections could push the healthcare system to collapse.

Home stay orders are now ready in Manila and the four surrounding provinces on Luzon Island for two weeks.

The country just emerged from one of the strictest closures in June.

But hospitals were struggling to cope with a fivefold surge in confirmed injuries, which now exceeded 100,000.

Closure means returning to orders to stay at home, except for going out to buy basic goods or outdoor exercise. Public transportation has been suspended and domestic flights have been suspended, while restaurants are restricted to fast food.

The new closure came after 80 medical unions on Saturday called on President Rodrigo Duterte to tighten restrictions in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

On Sunday, the Philippines announced the registration of 5,032 new infections. Hospitals in some areas were reportedly forced to remove large numbers of patients.

Doctors hope the restrictions that are now restored will give more time for medical workers to deal with the surge in cases.

The workers are stranded

Just 24 hours after the closure, which went into effect on Tuesday, many people found themselves stuck in the capital without any transportation to return to their hometown.

“We have run out of money. We cannot leave the airport because we have no relatives here,” Roil Damasu, 36, a construction worker, told AFP. He was trying to return to the southern city of Zamboanga.

In other parts of Manila, people were seen storing food a day before the restrictions began, as they prepared to stay in their homes for the second time.

The previous close from mid-March to May was one of the longest ordering home stays in the world.