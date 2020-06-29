Photo copyright

The number of UK Covid-19 test units will more than double in the coming weeks, with military forces allocating many facilities.

The Ministry of Defense (Ministry of Defense) said that 1,763 individuals will support 236. There were 96 units in April.

“The test is at the heart of the coronavirus control strategy,” said Defense Minister Ben Wallace.

The government has been challenged over its ability to test and data provided during the epidemic.

Portable units, which can be set up in less than 20 minutes, provide test access, often in remote areas.

Swabs are collected by military personnel on site and transferred to one of the three “mega-labs” to be processed, with results expected within 48 hours.

An additional 140 Ministry of Health and Social Welfare (DHSC) vehicles will be made available throughout the United Kingdom.

After a successful pilot trial at the end of April, the government previously proposed operating 80 mobile units by the beginning of May.

The Ministry of Defense said it is the largest deployment of military personnel to support the government’s response to the coronavirus.

“The British Armed Forces have played a vital role in ensuring that key and most vulnerable workers are able to access this test in the place and time they desperately need it,” the defense minister said.

“Our army will continue to provide support, wherever possible and as long as necessary, in order to preserve the safety of the British people while modifying the closure procedures.”

The Ministry of Defense said that the increase in support will take place in phases within several weeks.

The move comes after challenges the government faces in testing capacity and statistics.

On June 7, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the UK had exceeded its goal of increasing capacity to 200,000 a day by the end of May – but some 115,000 tests had already been done within 24 hours until 09:00 British daylight saving time on that day.

The head of the British Statistics Authority said that the presentation of the daily numbers appears to be aimed at showing “the largest possible number of tests, even at the expense of understanding.”

A government spokesman said it was working with statisticians and that the approach all the time was to “increase transparency”.

Early in the epidemic, military personnel helped hand over home test kits to the most vulnerable regional test sites and employees before handing them over to commercial operators.

The popups were initially brought up in April to provide frontline workers’ tests.

Tests are now available for all adults and most children in the UK have a fever, new persistent cough, loss of smell or taste. This can be done on driving test sites through mobile test units or by using home test kits.

