Coronavirus: New York imposes quarantine on eight US states

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have asked people traveling from states with high rates of HIV infection to isolate themselves for 14 days.

Phil Murphy of New Jersey said people in the three states had “gone through hell and back” and did not want “another round” of HIV infections.

Some southern and western states have reported case records.

The University of Washington predicts 180,000 deaths in the U.S. by October – or 146,000 if 95% of Americans wear masks.

To date, the United States has recorded more than 2.3 million HIV infections and more than 121,000 deaths.

Health officials say the coming weeks will be crucial to halting the outbreak.

The chief communicable disease expert in the United States, Dr. Anthony Fossey, told lawmakers on Tuesday that there is a “disturbing escalation of infection” and “an increasing community spread” in many southern and western states.

He told Americans to take social expulsion measures, saying: “Plan A, don’t get into a crowd. Plan B, if you do, make sure to wear a mask.”

Which countries are subject to quarantine?

Currently, these countries Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas And Utah, New York State Governor Andrew Como told reporters.

People from these states – including those returning from New York, New Jersey and the Connecticut residents – will be required to be quarantined upon arrival for 14 days.

Como said that anyone who finds out about breaking a quarantine may face fines of $ 1,000 (800 pounds) that rise to $ 5,000 due to repeated violations. He added that the US states will be added or removed from the quarantine list depending on the number of new cases per 100.00 people or the rate of positive tests.

“This is a smart thing to do,” said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

“Our people, the three of us from these three states, have taken us through hell and back, and the last thing we have to do now is to subject our people to another round.”

Country Washington Cuomo Caitlin Girouard’s press secretary was initially included in the list due to a data reporting error – but this was later corrected.

What are the American states that witness an increase in the number of cases?

The total number of infections in the United States increased by a quarter last week, with 10 states reporting an increase in cases by more than 50%, according to Reuters.

Wednesday California Officials reported recording 7,149 new confirmed cases, bringing the total state to 190,222. Governor Gavin Newsom said the state had conducted more than a million tests over the past two weeks, with a positive return of 5%. Mr. Newsome made wearing a face mask mandatory in public places.

Walt Disney said it was delaying the reopening of the Disneyland theme park and Disney California Adventure Park originally scheduled for July 17. The company said it needs first to obtain approval from government officials.

Florida A daily record of 5,508 new infections was reported. This brings the total number of confirmed injuries in Florida to 109,014, with 3,281 deaths. In the absence of statewide mask requirements, many cities and towns have issued special orders that impose masks in public places.

Arizona On Wednesday, 1795 new injuries were reported, down from the record of 3,600 new cases on Tuesday, when President Trump held an election rally in the city of Phoenix.

People are waiting for testing in Miami Beach. Florida confirmed approximately 110,000 cases





In the event, Trump – who was not wearing a mask – insisted that the “plague” of the coronavirus “will disappear” and again referred to the virus as “kung flu”, which the White House denies is a racist term.

Arizona officials warn that more than 80% of hospital beds are currently being used, and that the health care system may be bypassed in the coming days or weeks.

Texas Also on Wednesday, it reported a new daily record of 5,551 confirmed cases, with Governor Greg Abbott warning that the state was facing a “major outbreak” and new restrictions may be needed in some areas.

The state of Texas has seen an increasing number of people hospitalized and a Houston Children’s Hospital has begun receiving adult viral patients.

Urging Texas Children’s Hospital to “take responsible action – exercise appropriate social adherence, and wear a mask or face covering any time you leave your home.”

Texas and Arizona were among those states that removed coronary virus restrictions early. Texas has temporarily revoked alcohol licenses from many companies that have been breaking social divergence rules.

Tuesday Washington The state, Jay Inseley, ordered all residents to wear face masks in public after confirmed infection rates rose by more than a third in the previous week.

“This is about saving lives,” Inesley said. “It is about reopening our business. And showing respect and concern for each other.”

Many US states and cities have instructed residents to wear face caps.

South Carolina, Utah, Mississippi And Louisiana They also saw an increase in the number of cases, and some governors said they might have to announce new closings.

The European Union is reported to be considering preventing US citizens from entering the bloc while considering how to reopen its external borders.