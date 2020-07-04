Coronavirus: NHS England launches a tool to help long-term recovery

Photo copyright

NHS England launches a new service for people with persistent health problems after coronavirus infection.

The government says “tens of thousands” of people suffer from long-term symptoms after contracting Covid-19.

The phrase “Covid Recovery” will be an online portal for people in England to access educational programs, contact health care professionals and track their progress.

The project will be launched in two phases, and the online portal will be launched later this month.

It will only be accessed through a personal login, and it will be available to virus patients who should have been hospitalized, as well as to those who have managed their illness at home.

Later in the summer, a rehabilitation specifically designed for those eligible, will be offered, after an evaluation.

The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare said that each program would run for a maximum of 12 weeks.

The service, developed and piloted in Leicester, will include access to mental health services, community support groups and exercise lessons, either online or over the phone.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said the portal “will give people who have survived the virus access on demand to clinical online support” for breathing problems, mental health or other complications.

He added that the government is investing “millions” in examining the long-term effects of the virus.

Sir Simon Stevens, CEO of NHS England said: “The launch of the Covid Recovery program, along with expanding and strengthening health and community care services, is another example of how the NHS should bring old and new together to create better and more convenient patient services.”

The new service was announced on the seventy-second Christmas day of the NHS, which was founded on July 5, 1948.