Coronavirus: Notify quarantine travelers from Spain

Photo copyright

Reuters Comment on the photo

The move is likely to cast doubt on thousands of British holiday plans





Passengers arriving in the UK from Spain must be quarantined for 14 days, under the new Coronavirus travel rules.

It was announced on Saturday after a rise in coronavirus infections in Spain, with more than 900 new HIV infections reported on Friday.

Spanish officials also warned that a second wave might be imminent, as major cities witnessed a rise in the number of cases.

Airlines, including British Airways, have criticized the new measures as “another blow” to British holidaymakers.

Many travelers will be “very angry” because the government did not make the decision 48 hours ago “before tens of thousands of them leave for their summer holidays in Spain,” said Rory Polland, editor of consumer rights magazine What Who.

He said: “It wouldn’t have been much for them to travel if they knew that they would face 14 days of quarantine upon their return.”

Professor Jonathan Van Tam, Deputy Medical Director of England, said that the timing of such a procedure would never suit everyone.

“Whenever a decision is made, there will always be people who have just left the UK,” he said.

“So there is no magical time to do it. The thing we need to do is once we are certain of the data.”

The Ministry of Transportation has advised people who are currently vacationing in Spain to follow local rules and go home as usual and check The Ministry of Foreign Affairs travel advice site for further information.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises against travel to Spain except for the mainland. Quarantine measures apply to returnees from the mainland Spain, the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands, such as Majorca and Ibiza.

No travel insurance is likely to be valid as the Foreign Office advises that UK residents should not travel, according to BBC personal finance correspondent Kevin Peachy.

Among those affected by the new rules is Transport Minister Grant Chabs, who started his vacation in Spain on Saturday. He is expected to continue his journey as planned and isolate in line with his return directions.

Photo copyright

Louis Stoutard Comment on the photo

Louis Stoutard planned a surprise trip for her boyfriend James Alot but he had to cancel





Lewis Stothardt, from South Yorkshire, told the BBC that she had booked a vacation to Seville as a surprise for her 30th birthday – because of her Sunday morning travel – but now feels she cannot travel.

She said: “I am a major worker – I am a teacher – and my friend has work obligations, so we cannot be quarantined for 14 days when we return.”

“We cannot get any money back, and the company change wants to double the fees that I already paid. I am very disappointed and upset that we are packed and ready to go.”

John Blackmore, from Hampshire, was also scheduled to travel to his family in Spain with his wife and two children. But the new rules mean he was forced to repeal, fearing the employer would not be able to accommodate his extra two-week wife for quarantine on their return.

He said he believed they were unlikely to get a refund for the flight, as it had not been canceled.

“I am devastated,” he told the BBC. “I have a family in Spain who haven’t seen their only grandchildren since Christmas.”

Photo copyright

APB

The government is urging employers to “understand those returning from Spain who will now need to isolate themselves.”

But Nick Thomas-Simmonds, the Home Secretary of the Labor Party, called on the government to explain how it supports the affected people, adding that the news will be “very worrying for families who have been arrested in Spain or who are planning to travel.”

Quarantine measures were introduced to travelers in the United Kingdom for the first time in early June. But after pressure from the aviation and travel industry, the government and delegated departments deployed Lists of countries excluded from the rules.

British Airways said it was “disappointed” about the recent changes to government travel advice and rules, although the airline said its flights were continuing to operate.

She said the move “received thousands of British travel plans in disarray.”

The airport operators union said the new measures “will do more harm to what is already a fragile restart of the aviation sector, which is still facing the greatest challenge in its history.”

What happens in Spain?

So far, Spain has experienced more than 28,000 deaths from the Corona virus. On Thursday, it experienced its biggest daily increase in injuries since it was closed.

Catalonia has become the latest area to eliminate nightlife. The rich northeastern region, which includes Barcelona, ​​has ordered all nightclubs to close for two weeks and place a midnight curfew on bars in the greater Barcelona area.

The BBC’s Guy Hedjeko in Madrid says the infection amongst young adults is particularly worrying, as they gather in large numbers in cities at night.

France has warned its citizens not to travel to Catalonia, while Norway has said it will start quarantining arrivals from Spain.

The UK’s largest tourism company, TUI, canceled its flights due to its departure to mainland Spain and the Canary Islands on Sunday. Customers currently on vacation will be able to return to their intended home.

However, EasyJet Budget Ltd. has said it is “disappointed” and will make a full schedule in the coming days.

“Customers who no longer wish to travel can transfer their flights without a change fee or obtain a voucher for the value of the reservation,” the company said in a statement.

A spokesman for the British Travel Agents Association (Alta) said changing the government’s quarantine rules was “disappointing”.

“We suggest that the government consider lifting quarantine rules for flights to and from certain regions with lower injury rates, or to places such as the Balearic Islands or Canary Islands – which are geographically different from mainland Spain – to avoid further damage to the UK’s inland and industries Foreign Tourism “.

Scottish Prime Minister Nicolas Sturgeon tweet The decision was made after reviewing the latest data earlier on Saturday.

“This reinforces the point that these matters are subject to change on a short notice and so my advice is to be careful about unnecessary overseas travel,” she said.

you are in Spain? Are you planning to travel to Spain? What do you think of the quarantine? Share your experiences by email [email protected].

Please include the contact number if you are ready to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways: