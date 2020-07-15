Coronavirus pandemic update, live updates

A closely watched model predicts Covid-19 deaths and now expects 224,000 deaths in the United States by November 1 this year.
The model, from the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, predicted fewer deaths at about 16,000 in predictions released last week – but the nationwide increase in cases caused the projection to jump.
IHME President Dr. Chris Murray said: “This increase in our expectations is driven by the surge in know that we know in Florida, Texas, Arizona and California.”
“There is a long list of cases of high mortality, as well as hospitalization. So, this includes Louisiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah. These are our lists that drive expectations, and we look to the future.”
The number of coronavirus deaths in the United States is 136466.
Face masks can hide this projection: Projection can continue to change depending on nationwide restrictions, reopening, and protective factors such as the use of face masks.
He said that the more people wearing masks, the more deaths are likely to decrease. On an individual level, masks can reduce the transmission of the virus by a third.
“At the population level, more than 40,000 people in the United States can save between now and November 1. As a strategy, it may be our best strategy now in the United States, to obtain a convincing mandate,” he said.
