Coronavirus: Places outside are ‘pleased’ to reopen with an end of five miles

Families will be able to travel to external attractions such as the National Botanical Garden in Wales in Carmarthenshire.





Families and friends can reunite and enjoy the external attractions as travel restrictions in Wales are lifted.

The “stay locally” directive, which requires people to stay within five miles of a home, has ended without travel restrictions.

External attractions were also allowed to open, as the owners said they were “happy” to return.

Two families will be able to stay together indoors and at night.

The easing of this closure restrictions comes as the number of coronavirus cases continues to decrease.

But Prime Minister Mark Drakford invited people to think “carefully where we go and why.”

Mr. Drakford called on people to follow the “golden rules” if more restrictions were lifted:

Work from home whenever possible

Avoid unnecessary travel

Stay away from others – two meters rule still applies in Wales

Wash your hands often

Meet people from another home outside

Despite asking to avoid unnecessary travel, from Monday there is no longer a limit to the distance people can travel.

Outdoor attractions are looking forward to welcoming visitors for the first time in 13 weeks.

Zip World says social shredding can be easily implemented in its "vast" locations





Zip World said it was “thrilled” to reopen its sites in North Wales in Bethesda and Betts Way Quaid, although some other attractions are still closed at this time.

A spokesman for Adventure Company said: “Our vast outdoor spaces and the independent nature of our sites naturally fit into socially responsible actions, which means we can create a safe environment for local residents and visitors to the area.”

With Snowdon reopening, Snowdonia National Park has launched a social media campaign to educate visitors on how to stay safe and protect wildlife.

Workers at Wells National Botanical Garden in Yanarthne, Carmarthenshire, who celebrated its 20th birthday during the shutdown, said they were confident of safety.

They said: “Thank you very much to all our members, visitors, employees, volunteers, friends, and everyone for staying with us in these strange and difficult times.

“An area of ​​568 acres [230 hectares], We are more than confident that we can meet all of the guidelines for social discrimination, but you will notice some changes designed to keep everyone safe. “

They ask visitors to expect queues because they strictly control the flow of visitors.

‘Uphill’

Tenby is among the places that visitors expect with restrictions ending





Travel restrictions across the United Kingdom were introduced at the beginning of the closure in March, although Wales has maintained travel restrictions for a longer period of time than the UK government in England.

Tourist hotspots in Wales – like Tenby in Pembrokeshire – were poised to flow as soon as the restrictions were lifted.

Mayor Sam Skermy-Blackhall admitted that there was a dilemma between balancing the need to start the local economy while also preserving the safety of local residents and visitors.

“It’s very hard right now – people are obviously very concerned, but there are two aspects to it – people want to be safe, but we also need to support our actions,” he said.

“Tenby relies heavily on tourism, which in turn provides jobs for the local community. If we are not allowed to open, there will be no jobs and many companies will be closed by winter.”