Coronavirus: PM warns against virus rules, says Caesar PPE deficiency

1. Prime Minister warns of virus rules after beach crowds

Boris Johnson warned that the rise in coronavirus infections abroad should serve as a warning to Britons who violate the rules of social separation. The Prime Minister said on Thursday that crowded scenes on Bournemouth Beach indicate that people need to understand that a lot of mixing could take the UK back. The ministers also warned that the UK beaches could be closed if the infection increased.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Wales has warned that the closure restrictions will not be relaxed if major parties and battles continue on the beaches in Wales.

2. Mayor feared Covid-19 rise after Anfield gathered

Johnson’s warning comes as Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson and Merseyside Assistant Police Chief Rob Cardin were dismayed by the sights of thousands of football fans who gathered at Anfield after Liverpool became the Premier League champion on Thursday. Anderson added that the city would have to wait and see if the rally led to a dramatic rise in cases.

3. The British Caesar on PPE says that the crisis of deficiency is “over”

He told the business leader that the government brought in to solve the problem, that addressing the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) for health and care workers in England was a “crisis management” function during and after the height of Corona virus cases, the BBC. Lord Paul Dayton, one of the masters of the 2012 London Olympics, speaking to the BBC’s health editor, Hugh Beam, said supplies were now stable and secured for the rest of the year with 28 billion items on demand.

4. Reduced coronavirus mortality in hospitals

An analysis by researchers at Oxford University found that coronavirus patients in a hospital in England were dying at a slower rate than they were at the height of the epidemic. They said the proportion of coronavirus patients who die every day in England decreased from 6% to 1.5% between April and June. Improvements in treatments, changes in the number of patients, and seasonal effects can play a role.

5. Film screen in Fortnite with movie theaters closed

With cinemas still closed, can the default view be the best way to fix the movie? If so, tonight, Fortnite players stock up on their weapons and run to showcase three of Christopher Nolan’s biggest films – The Dark Knight, Inception and The Prestige. But why would anyone want to watch a movie in a video game? “It is able to watch things with people,” says Darshan Shankar, founder of Bigscreen VR – a company that allows users to watch movies in cinemas created in virtual reality.

