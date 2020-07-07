Coronavirus: positive majority test has no symptoms

Photo copyright

Only 22% of people who were diagnosed with coronavirus reported symptoms on the day of the test, according to National Statistics Office.

This recognizes the importance of “transmission” – the spread of the virus by people who do not realize they are carrying it.

Health and social care personnel appear to be more likely to have a positive examination.

This comes as deaths from all causes in the UK fell below average for the second week in a row.

Between the end of March and June, there were 59,000 more deaths than the average of the five years.

at the same time, Daily numbers for the UK government A post on Tuesday showed 155 other people who had died after being tested positive for the virus. This brings the total number of deaths to 44,391.

This comes after 16 new deaths were reported on Monday, but there is often a delay in reporting over the weekend.

ONS Survey

While the ONS survey includes a relatively small number of positive smear tests (120 infections at all) making it difficult to reach any solid conclusions about likely to be infected, there are some upcoming patterns in the data:

People in health care or social care roles, and those who work outside their homes in general, were more likely to take a positive test.

People from ethnic minority backgrounds were more likely to have a positive antibody test, indicating a previous infection.

White people were the least likely to have a positive antibody test.

There was also some evidence that people who live in larger homes were more likely to have a positive test than those who lived in smaller families.

Although men are more likely to die from coronavirus than women, this study found no difference in how likely they were to become infected.

The numbers are based on tests of randomly chosen people in homes in England – people living in foster homes or other institutions were not included in this study.

Some people who develop positive symptoms without symptoms may continue to develop symptoms, or they may already have symptoms and remove them.

Asymptomatic spread

On Monday, the Prime Minister talked about how the spread of symptoms without symptoms in coronavirus cases contributed to care.

His comments angered the care home sector when he suggested that “many care homes have not really followed procedures.”

Later, his business minister, Alok Sharma, said that he meant that “no one at that time knew what the correct procedures were,” due to the lack of an understanding of the levels of asymptomatic transmission at the beginning of the outbreak.

The World Health Organization and the government’s scientific advisers have warned of transmission without symptoms, but they have not been able to determine the severity of this risk.

While 22% in the ONS study reported symptoms per day, a larger group – a third (33%) of people who were diagnosed with coronavirus – reported symptoms either on the day of their test or in their previous or subsequent test.

So 78% of people who don’t report symptoms on the day of the test include people who “have symptoms” as well as “asymptomatic” – those who will never have noticeable symptoms.

at the same time, Weekly deaths in the UK The numbers appear just below the average for this time of year, with 10,267 recorded in the week of June 26, and less than the previous week.

There were 651 recorded deaths with Covid-19 stating that it was still higher than the number recorded in the week when insurance was closed (607).