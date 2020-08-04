Coronavirus: Pubic states rise to 32 after FM warning

Media playback is not supported on your device Explain the media Coronavirus: Self-isolation “non-negotiable” for close contacts

The number of coronary virus cases associated with the Aberdeen pub increased to 32 after the Prime Minister issued a warning of an outbreak.

Nikola Sturgeon also announced that NHS Grampian had discovered 15 of the 23 new positive cases in Scotland.

The bloc, associated with people who visited Hawthorne Bar on July 26, appeared on Sunday.

The test results of two employees confirmed positive for Covid-19 and closed the bar as a “precautionary step” for 14 days.

The Prime Minister confirmed that 120 contacts were identified through the testing and protection system.

The Incident Management Team, led by NHS Grampian, later confirmed that the number of positive cases associated with the bar had increased from 27 to 32.

Ms. Sturgeon said that the team continues to “take all necessary steps to reduce transmission” and confirmed that investigations are continuing into the outbreak.

She added: “This particular group is another reminder that this virus is still present and has not disappeared.

“It is still very infectious and of course it remains very dangerous and we all have a role to play in denying it the opportunities to spread.”

The Prime Minister stated that anyone contacted by the TEST and advised that they are in close contact with a person with coronavirus must isolate themselves for 14 days.

She said: “It should be seen as non-negotiable.”

Ms. Sturgeon stressed the importance of self-isolation of close contacts with positive cases, even if she herself was negative, due to the Covid-19 incubation period.

She explained, “For example, on Monday, the virus test might be negative, but by Tuesday you may have developed the virus without its knowledge. At this point, you may be infectious and yet it may not be until Thursday or Friday that you begin to show any Syndrome.

“In fact, you may not have any symptoms at all, but if you are not isolated, you can spread the virus.”

Ms. Sturgeon also urged employers not to think that testing a member of staff who is in close contact with the positive situation is an alternative to self-isolation.

“This is not simply the case, and I have to stress that. There are simply no shortcuts here when it comes to trying to contain the spread of this virus.”

Which companies have been affected?

Meanwhile, Aberdeen Hospitality Company closed its bars with immediate effect after it was visited by a customer whose Covid-19 test was positive.

PB Devco owns a number of companies in the city, including Soul bar, Which was filmed with crowds gathered outside at the weekend.

Owner and director Stuart Clarkson said the bars would be closed until “we feel safe to reopen them.”

Mr. Clarkson added: “As soon as we heard that a person with positive affirmation visited the soul, we immediately sought advice and followed the directions of the government.

“However, we feel that we now need to take over with our hands to help limit the spread of the virus, because these are unprecedented times and things are escalating rapidly.”

He said the tape is still awaiting confirmation of next steps for customers who visited Soul over the weekend.

In separate developments, Cook and Paul In Palmidi confirmed that he was contacted by a dinner client in Country Inn on Sunday evening.

They had no symptoms but were positive after a routine test before going ashore.

The owners said that steps have been taken, including deep cleaning, and they are confident that any risk of spreading the virus has been minimized.

A statement posted on Facebook said: “Although we were not directed to inform the public, we feel that transparency is the key in these current circumstances, so we wanted our customers to obtain this information in order to make an informed decision before choosing to eat with us.”

And Deside Golf Club She announced that she had been visited by someone in the last 10 days and had had a positive test result since then.

The club said it had been alerted by environmental health officials and had taken additional cleaning and sterilization measures as a precaution.