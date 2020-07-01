Coronavirus puts Aaron Boone’s Yarees management style to the test

If his former Reds Sean Casey teammate didn’t hit him for the title, Aaron Boone could go to “The Mayor”.

Watching Bonn pass the Yankees is a simple ballet of small talk, eye contact, handshake and shoulders, whether they are with his players, coaches, superiors or members of the media. Watch it once and you’ll see why the Yankees looked upon him as the ideal heir to Joe Girardi, the densest in the manager’s office.

When Boone began welcoming players to the Yankee Spring Training Stadium 2.0 on Wednesday, with the club’s first full exercise set for Saturday, he admitted that he would need to change his impressive routine in light of the strict rules. Aim to manage coronavirus. What does the mayor do when the main street is closed? What happens when a king of communication encounters a wide range of communication restrictions?

“I definitely thought about it, and I honestly don’t know exactly what to expect,” Boone told a conference call. “… We will be as creative as I should be. I know that in the early days here in spring training, it is clear that at Yankee Stadium, we will try to take advantage of the entire facility, the entire stadium, and take advantage of some outdoor situations.

“… The truth is on the first day, when I address the team, it will probably be several different times. Maybe I will have to do this three or four different times as I address different groups, and that’s okay. This is part of what we have to do to get our message across.” “.

That message, Boone explained, “We want to be champions.” You know that 2020 easily (perhaps?) Could fall as a year without heroes in any sport, so COVID-19 is pervasive and dangerous, so its claws are far-reaching as MLB tries to restart.

MLB’s Lifetime Operations Guide for Age of Coronavirus includes this section: “Meetings should take place, as much as possible, or if personal meetings are necessary, clubs should make efforts to hold personal outdoor meetings with participants separated from each other and to wear face caps as much The possibility. “

These correct limits reduce the possibility that we will one day report a legendary club meeting that will return the team’s path to the show. They also ask YES to record Boone’s “three or four” opening titles and broadcast them at the end of the season so we can slicing the nuances. In his fourth show, would he look tired as Moe on “The Simpsons” when he has to perform over and over “Million Dollar Birthday Potatoes” for the ardent little ones?

Throw in the hidden social spacing and the stresses associated with the disease, and Bonn’s (and arguably) greatest strength at work will be challenged. It can be said that the upside is that its skill set must be equipped to adapt quickly.

Noting the absence of fans on the field as well as the many medical protocols, Boone said, “There is an advantage that can be gained there for teams that deal with that better, and we hope to do a good job of winning this edge on a daily basis.”

The director admitted that part of that will “constantly hold each other account while we move around in these waters.” Translation: There is no extracurricular activity on the road, especially Florida, and players must do some self-control and peer pressure on this front. Moreover, Boone said, “There will be things that we may not yet consider at this point.”

A lot of headaches for Yankees to tackle, all with a smiling smile.

“We know there will be bumps along the way and who knows where it ends?” Boone said. “My job and my focus is on the next few days. We really started laying this foundation and tried to put our men in the best possible position to get out and succeed.”

Some new material will be required to build this foundation, a culture that Boone has become synonymous with. If the season does happen, it will be fun to watch Boone discover solutions, like Spiritual MacGyver, in the midst of this weirdest episode of MLB.