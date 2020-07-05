Coronavirus: Quarantine checks are not performed on passengers arriving in Scotland

Media playback is not supported on your device Explain the media Coronavirus: There are no follow-up checks for travelers from abroad

The Scottish Minister of Health has admitted that officials have not conducted quarantine checks on visitors arriving to Scotland from abroad.

Jane Freeman said that employees do not have a security clearance to access passenger details, so they could not verify the arrival of arrivals who abide by the rules.

But she added that security checks are now complete and passenger checks will begin this week.

Quarantine procedures have been applied for four weeks.

Under the rules introduced on June 8 to prevent the spread of coronavirus, anyone entering Scotland from abroad must be isolated for two weeks or face a fine of £ 480.

Speaking to BBC politics in Scotland, Ms. Freeman clarified that public health officials in Scotland need access to the UK Home Office system that contains information about new arrivals.

She said: “Our officials had to obtain the necessary security clearance so that they could access that data, which then allowed for follow-up calls to be made.”

“This has now been resolved, thank God, and these calls started this week.”

Jane Freeman said that the checks will start this week





There was no specific date yet when the calls would start, but she said, “Absolutely [be] this week”.

When asked if Scotland was the only part of the United Kingdom where no checks were taken, Ms. Freeman replied: “I don’t know about Northern Ireland or Wales.

“I know that England’s public health managed to do this, but it is part of the Home Office system. We were not part of the Home Office system.”

The problem was first reported on Sunday Post.

Comment on the photo

Border Force personnel will conduct spot checks





The England Public Health Foundation said it was in contact with about one in five people arriving in England and Northern Ireland to ask them if they were isolating themselves.

They said the majority confirmed that they were.

Although they stressed a high level of compliance, they added that if they could not arrive after four days, their details would be passed on to the police and the Ministry of Interior, who would determine whether further action was needed.

Closures during holidays

The Minister of Health was also asked if vacationers would be isolated if there was a local outbreak when they were outside the home.

“It depends on what people tell us to prevent infection, which are the right things to do,” she said.

Ms. Freeman cited the example of Dumfries and Galloway, as one group led the Scottish government to require those who live in certain areas – defined by their postal code – not to travel more than five miles.

Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlao said the lack of quarantine checks was “the latest test and examination of failure”.

He added: “We will not be able to safely exit the shutdown until SNP does its work together on the test. From care homes to NHS workers, the entire test scheme was a mess.”

Alex Cole-Hamilton, a health spokesman for the Scottish Democrats, urged political parties leading Scotland and the United Kingdom to “take a closer look at themselves and do better.”

“The poor and deteriorating relationship between SNP and the Conservatives has become an issue that threatens our health and control of this virus.”