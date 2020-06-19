Coronavirus: Quarantine rules for some countries that are to be mitigated

Photo copyright

The government plans to ease travel quarantine rules in early July for some countries.

British officials speak with their counterparts in Portugal, France, Italy, Greece and Spain.

However, the UK hopes to announce on June 29 that it has acquired a number of “travel lanes”.

The government had previously said that the quarantine will be reviewed every three weeks, and June 29 marks the end of the first three-week period.

The travel lane will mean that two people traveling in both directions between the two countries will not have to self-isolate after traveling.

The first travel lanes can take effect on July 4, although this date has not been confirmed in any way.

Even if some routes are excluded, the travel quarantine of people from other destinations will remain in place.

A senior aviation source told the BBC that the quarantine could remain throughout the summer for anyone arriving from countries that do not have a travel corridor with the UK.

The Portuguese foreign minister had previously said that anyone in the UK considering going to Portugal this summer would be “very welcome” despite the coronary virus pandemic.

Augusto Santos Silva said he hoped that an “air bridge” between the United Kingdom and Portugal would be secured by the end of June.

However, the larger travel quarantine is expected to remain in place.

What are the new rules?

People arriving in the UK must drive their own cars to their destination, wherever possible, and upon arrival, they must not use public transport or taxis

Expatriates must not reach work, school, or public places, or have visitors – except for basic support. They are also not allowed to go out to buy food or other necessities as they can count on others

Those arriving in England, Wales and Northern Ireland may face a fine of £ 1,000 if they fail to isolate themselves for a full 14 days, while facing a fine of £ 480 in Scotland. The maximum fine for repeat offenders in Scotland is £ 5,000.

No person arriving from the Republic of Ireland, Channel Islands or the Isle of Man is required to complete a form or enter quarantine upon arrival in the UK.

There are also exceptions For workers in some industries such as road transport and medical professionals who provide basic care.

The travel industry has been buzzing in its criticism of government quarantine rules, warning that isolationism will deter visitors and put jobs at risk. Some airlines were in the early stages of legal action.

The manufacturing industry also highlighted that fewer flights would restrict imports and exports, which would have a negative impact on the shipping industry, as well as hampering the recovery of some companies.

Despite criticism from companies, Home Secretary Pretti Patel said the measures were “proportionate” and were being implemented “at the appropriate time” when they entered into force on June 8.