Coronavirus: Scottish schools aim to reopen full-time in August

Photo copyright

Getty Images

John Sweeney said that Scottish schools aim to reopen their doors full-time without any physical isolation in August if the coronavirus continues to be suppressed.

Schools are preparing to return with a “mixed” model of face-to-face teaching and home learning.

But the Minister of Education said that “great progress” had been made in controlling the spread of the virus.

Sweeney said that ministers are now preparing to open all schools full time in August.

Previously, students had intended to spend at least half of their time physically in the classroom, leading to parents’ concerns.

The opposition parties said that the move was a “turn” and “an upsurge” forced by popular pressure.

Schools had trouble figuring out how to get students back in August while maintaining the current 2-meter (6-by-6-inch) physical spacing rule, leading to mixed learning plans.

Prime Minister Nikola Sturgeon instructed officials to review whether the distant base could be mitigated in some circumstances. Northern Ireland is to use the 1 million base for schoolchildren, while England will move to a “one meter” base starting July 4.

Sweeney said that the hybrid learning plan was a “necessary” contingency plan, developed at a time when expectations were “grim” – but “the picture looks more positive” now.

He said: “When we prepared our plans in May, I couldn’t quite imagine that we had made as much progress in suppressing viruses as we did.

“It is this most positive view that allows the Scottish government to make this change in school planning.”

Photo copyright

PA Media Comment on the photo

John Sweeney had previously said that he wanted to see at least 50% of the time students spend physically at school





Mr. Sweeney said that the full-time study for all students was “the goal the government is working for now”, with no long-distance rules to impose in the classroom.

However, he stressed that this was strictly conditional on continuing Covid-19 suppression and putting in place “strict” safety measures for staff and students.

He said mixed learning may still have to be implemented if infection rates rise again, warning that “there is no certainty with this virus.”

The Minister of Education also announced an additional £ 100 million in financing over two years to help children return to school and “restore any lost land.”

He said £ 30 million would be spent on laptops for the 70,000 most disadvantaged students, amid concerns about the impact of home learning on the achievement gap.

Just last Sunday, John Sweeney said that it is unlikely that schools will return to normal within the next school year.

And today, he told MSPs that they could return to normal – or something much closer, without any physical exodus at all – within seven weeks.

So, in just over a week, there has been a noticeable change in the course from the government.

It was certainly empowered by the progress made in suppressing the coronavirus, but also a key factor was the increased vocal concerns of parents – who were receiving letters from schools during the same week confirming the reality of the “blended” learning model.

But despite all the opposition’s talk of turns and climbs, what these parents will ultimately care about is what is actually delivered in the classroom in August.

If Sweeney’s vision of returning to normality can be fulfilled, the politics around her may be largely forgotten.

Kosla, the council’s umbrella board, said Mr. Sweeney’s statement was “a significant change of direction.”

The spokesman, Stephen McCabe, said that local authorities “will work with the Scottish government, unions, parent organizations, children’s and youth representatives to consider the practical implications and consequences of a full-time return for students in August.”

The EIS said that “a great deal of work at the school level has already entered into planning the mixed learning model” and that there will be “time to adjust plans and conduct revised risk assessments”.

Secretary-General Larry Flanagan said there should be “appropriate mitigation measures” to protect staff and students, such as the use of face covers, “proactive” testing for teachers, and the physical distance between students and staff.

Photo copyright

APB

While the opposition parties welcomed the move widely, they criticized the government’s handling of this issue.

On June 14, Mr. Sweeney said it is “unlikely” that schools will return to normal during the current school year, indicating that the 2021 diet may need to be reversed.

The Scottish Conservatives said that the “reflected cry” was imposed on the government because of “a persistent campaign from all sides” and “outrage from the fathers.”

Education spokesman Jimmy Green said: “The sad truth is that so far, recent events have only revealed a complete leadership vacuum in dealing with this issue.”

The Scottish Labor Party accused Mr. Sweeney of “the mother and father of all ministerial climbs,” as education spokesman Ian Gray said the government had developed a “completely new plan at the last possible moment.”