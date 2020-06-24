Coronavirus: Second Wave Warning, Closure Reduction and NUS Actions

Here are five things you need to know about coronavirus outbreaks on Wednesday morning. We will have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Second wave warning

Health leaders are calling for an urgent review to determine whether the UK is properly prepared for the “real risks” of a second wave of injuries. Presidents of the royal colleges of surgeons and nurses, doctors and general practitioners urged the government to study “the weaknesses that require urgent action to prevent further loss of life.” Is the second wave inevitable? Our health reporter James Gallagher looks closely. The warning comes after the Prime Minister announced a comprehensive easing of the ban in England from July 4 – here’s all you need to know about that.

Media playback is not supported on your device Explain the media What factors determine the second possible wave of Covid-19 infection?

2. Reopen the next advice

The companies have told that they can be re-opened within 10 days pending now detailed instructions on what actions to place – for example, on asking customers to provide contact details. However, not all sectors of the economy received good news. Listen to some of those left disappointed. Rent Day also has arrived for struggling retailers, adding to the pressure. In Scotland, more details on closing closing dates will be announced later.

Photo copyright

Rob Rob Comment on the photo

Gym manager Rob Ward was ready to reopen him, but he left him annoyed





3 – stops briefing

Whatever happens next, we will not be informed of this at a daily government news conference – they are eliminated. From now on, televised briefings will be given on a “dedicated” basis to “coincide with important announcements,” says Downing Street. The conservative deputy and former minister Tobias Elwood criticized the move during a “continuing state of emergency,” as did the acting Democrat leader, Sir Ed Davy.

Skip Twitter post from Tobias_Ellwood Welcome green light for bars, restaurants, hotels and hairdressers to reopen soon. But I do not agree to end Daily Briefings No. 10. This is an ongoing emergency – the situation remains tilted. Official and reliable communications are of the utmost importance – as is the continued scrutiny by the government. pic.twitter.com/D4ZLuNOsha Tobias_Ellwood June 23, 2020

4. NUS requires work

Hundreds of thousands of college students who missed learning during closure are required to participate in “teamwork”. The National Student Union (NUS) wants to reduce the debt burden and compensate students, but the Minister of University of England says students should file a complaint with their individual universities. Student life will likely look quite different in the coming school year as well, of course – find out more.

Photo copyright

Getty Images

5. Increased use of the Internet in the United Kingdom

Adults spend a quarter of a day waking up online during shutdowns, according to Ofcom. The organizer says the epidemic has radically changed the nature of online behavior as well, as people search for new ways to keep in touch, be informed, entertain and fit during closure.

Photo copyright

FG want Comment on the photo

Video conferencing has proven to be one of the biggest consequences of the closure





Get a longer briefing on the BBC’s Corona Virus in your inbox, every morning of the week, by subscribing here.

And don’t forget …

You can find more information, tips and guides on our Coronavirus page and get the latest information from our live page.

Additionally, many of us hope that the latest announcements will pave the way for this summer’s vacation. Find out where things stand now.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be posted, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will not be published. Please make sure you read our Terms and conditions And Special policy.

Use this form to ask your question:

If you are reading this page and cannot view the template, you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to send your question or email it to [email protected]. Please include your name, age and location with any questions you submit.