Coronavirus: Set Air France to cut more than 7,500 jobs

Air France – KLM plans to cut more than 7,500 jobs in its French arm, as the airline industry has suffered from the coronary virus crisis.

The second largest airline in Europe will cut 6,560 employees of Air France, with French regional carrier Hope! Lose 1020 jobs, The company said on Friday.

“The recovery appears to be very slow,” the company said in a statement, due to the uncertainty about Covid-19.

The cuts will be made over the next three years.

The group also mentioned lifting travel restrictions and changing customer demand as a potential cause for concern in the future.

At the height of the epidemic, revenue fell 95% and Air France lost 15 million euros (13.5 million pounds) a day.

Air France does not expect activity to return to its pre-epidemic level before 2024.

The group’s leading airline expects to cut more than 6,000 jobs by the end of 2022, out of a total of 41,000 employees now.

It is expected that “natural departures”, such as retirement and employees who leave on their own, will account for about half of the airline’s discount.

Sister airline Hope Hoop! You will see 1,020 cut jobs over the next three years. It currently employs more than 2,000 people.

The company said: “Air France and Hope! Work alongside unions to implement plans that prioritize voluntary departure, early retirement arrangements, and professional and geographic mobility.”

Air France also said that a broader “reconstruction plan” would be presented at the end of July, along with a plan for the wider Air France-KLM Group.

Union members and employees organized protests in several locations across France on Friday, including outside the company’s offices near Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport.

The French government has pledged billions of euros to support the Air France-KLM and the broader aviation industry as demand for travel has been disrupted as a result of coronary closures.

The loans to Air France were conditional on the airline canceling some domestic flights in an attempt to cut carbon emissions.

Other airlines were forced to take similar measures in anticipation of the slow and prolonged return to previous levels of demand.

EasyJet previously said it may need to cut staff by up to a third due to a coronavirus pandemic.

In June, Lufthansa said it plans to cut 22,000 jobs, and British Airways said in April it could cut up to 12,000 jobs from its 42,000 workforce.