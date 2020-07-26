Coronavirus: Spain Quarantine Crisis and Soft Play Center

Here are five things you need to know about coronavirus outbreak Sunday morning. We will have another update for you on Monday.

1. Quarantine for travelers from Spain

New Coronaviruses travel regulations come into effect, which dictate that travelers arriving to the UK from Spain should isolate themselves for 14 days. The government implemented the new measures in the wake of high incidence of coronavirus in Spain and warnings that a second wave may be imminent in the country. “Destroyed” vacationers have spoken to the BBC about how they have been affected by the changes. You can find out the exact rules here.

Photo copyright

Environmental Protection Agency Comment on the photo

Many Britons have homes in Spain – and they are also popular with tourists





2. Boris Johnson’s Obesity Control Strategy

The Prime Minister will unveil his strategy to tackle obesity tomorrow – including 12-week plans to help people lose weight and ride bikes that are defined by general practitioners. However, it is not yet clear how much new money will be allocated to fighting obesity. Ministers estimate that about two thirds of adults in the UK are over healthy weight, and that conditions associated with overweight and obesity cost the NHS more than 6 billion pounds each year.

Photo copyright

PA Media Comment on the photo

Doctors will be encouraged to prescribe cycling when necessary





3. “Erase the face” of soft play centers

The fun but hard-to-clean face, soft play centers, is being wiped during the coronavirus pandemic – as one of the last industries to be scheduled to open. In the past three weeks, at least 15 have permanently closed its doors and more will follow. Thousands of people signed a petition calling for more financial support for UK centers. The BBC has spoken to several business owners about how they are dealing.

Photo copyright

Getty Images Comment on the photo

Goodbye ball pools





4. Expose false allegations about vaccines

In the week when Oxford University announced promising results from its experience with the coronavirus vaccine, the BBC Reality Check was looking into social media claims about vaccines and misleading data about their safety. The anti-immunization movement has gained momentum on the Internet in recent years, and anti-vaccination activists have shifted their focus to making coronavirus claims.

Photo copyright

SOPA Pictures

5. Do you want to work from home in Barbados?

Bored of working from home? A new scheme launched by the Barbados government Barbados welcome stamp, Gives international visitors the opportunity to work remotely on the island for up to a year. The remote working visa in Barbados is open to qualified applicants worldwide, by paying either £ 1.590 ($ 2,000) per person, or $ 2,385 ($ 3,000) per family. It has proven particularly popular in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

Comment on the photo

Barbados says its new visa “allows you to work remotely in Paradise for up to a year”





Get a longer briefing on the BBC’s Corona Virus in your inbox, every weekday, by subscribing here.

And don’t forget …

You can find more information, tips and guides on the Coronavirus Virus Index on our live page.

As the number of people working from their homes increases as a result of the epidemic, we look at how some people may be able to reduce their tax bill.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be posted, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will not be published. Please make sure you read our Terms and conditions And Special policy.

Use this form to ask your question: