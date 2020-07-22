Coronavirus: The accumulation of requests for a UK passport is 400,000

Photo copyright

Getty Images

Figures show that the accumulation of more than 400,000 passport applications may be disrupted due to disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Minister of the Interior, Baroness Williams, said that reducing the number of workers to allow social distance means that models take longer to process.

She said steps are being taken to increase capacity, after loosening travel restrictions.

However, applicants may have to wait longer than the usual three weeks.

The Passport Office only recommends people who leave before September or those traveling on humanitarian grounds who must apply for a passport.

In a written parliamentary answer to the accumulation, Baroness Williams said that His Majesty’s Passports Office “continues to work with low levels of employees so that its employees can continue to socialize.”

“So it takes longer than usual to process applications for a passport.

“As part of its emergency arrangements, the HM Passport Office is increasing its ability to process passport applications quickly, in line with public health guidelines, which will help ensure that it continues to meet the travel needs of its clients.”

She said that as of July 7, work was under way on about 126,000 passport applications – 31% more than in the same period last year.

Still no passport? What you can do

Photo copyright

Palestinian Authority, BBC Comment on the photo

The newly issued British passports carry a dark blue design after the UK has left the European Union





If your passport does not arrive within three weeks of submitting the application, you can Track his progress Receive an email with her condition.

Urgent passports It is currently issued only for compelling reasons or for business travel, for example those traveling on government missions.

There are no face-to-face appointments due to the epidemic but people can contact the passport advice line 0300 222 0000 For guidance.

Most travel insurance documents only cover lost passports, so it is unlikely that you will be required to claim a refund for your vacation travel insurance.

MoneySavingExpert.com advises asking your vacation provider if they will transfer your vacation to show “endurance” even though they are not obligated to do so.

Or, if you only paid a small amount, it may be worth canceling and not paying the remaining balance if you don’t think your passport will arrive in time, the site says.

The minister indicated that 284,000 additional requests “will need to be addressed in the coming weeks once the initial documents are received and allocated.”

She said this represented a 172% increase from last year.

Baroness Williams revealed the amount of work accumulated in passports in response to a question from the Labor Party about the delays.

The easing of the State Department’s guidelines on unnecessary travel and quarantine rules abroad earlier this month paved the way for foreign holidays to destinations including Spain, Germany, France and Italy.

New passport applicants will be among the first to obtain a blue copy, introduced from April 30 years later, after the UK left the European Union.

Have you applied for a British passport recently? Do you need to travel urgently? Email us [email protected].

Please include the contact number if you are ready to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways: