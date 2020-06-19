Coronavirus: The Covid-19 alert level in the UK has decreased from four to three

Photo copyright

Reuters

UK medical officials said that the level of coronavirus warning in the United Kingdom decreased from four to three.

Under the third level, the virus is considered “in public circulation” and there can be “a gradual relaxation of restrictions”.

Previously, transmission was considered “too high or too high”.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said the change was a “big moment for the country” and showed that the government’s plan was successful.

Medical officials from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland said the decision to lower the alert level came after a recommendation from the Joint Biosecurity Center.

“The epidemic is not over”

“There has been a steady decrease in the cases that we have seen in the four countries and this is continuing,” the medical officers said in a joint statement.

But they cautioned that “it does not mean that the epidemic is over” and that “localized outbreaks are likely to happen.”

“We have made progress against the virus thanks to the efforts of the public, and we want the public to continue to follow the guidelines carefully to ensure that this progress continues,” they said.

There are five levels of coronavirus alert in total.

There are two factors that determine alert level in the UK. They are:

Covid-19 Reproduction (R), which is a scientific measure of how quickly the virus spreads

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases at one time

The move comes weeks after some restrictions were relaxed for the first time in every British country.

At the end of May, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told members of Parliament that “we will download an alarm system as a fourth-to-third level coffer tomorrow, and we hope to make a decision tomorrow.”

But the next day, the government instead decided not to lower the alert level and stayed at four so far.