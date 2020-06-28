Coronavirus: The death toll in Covid-19 reaches 500,000 worldwide

Photo copyright

According to Johns Hopkins University in the United States, more than 500,000 people worldwide have lost their lives as a result of the coronavirus.

Since the virus appeared in China late last year, there have been more than 10 million cases, according to the Johns Hopkins report.

Half of the world’s cases were in the United States and Europe, but Covid-19 is now growing rapidly in the Americas.

The virus also affects South Asia and Africa, where it is not expected to reach its peak until the end of July.

The outbreak is still spreading in many parts of the world, with 1 million new cases registered in the past six days.

The United States has reported a total of 2.5 million deaths and 125,000 deaths with Covid-19 so far – more than any other country.

US states that have emerged from closings in recent weeks – especially in the south – have reported record increases in new infections.

The surge led officials in Texas, Florida, and other states to tighten business restrictions once again.

Statistics from several countries have shown that people from black and Asian ethnic groups are more likely to be severely affected by the virus than white people.

The country with the second largest number of recorded cases is Brazil, with a total of 1.3 million deaths, and more than 57,000 deaths.

Despite the new wave of injuries, the state of Rio de Janeiro has said it will allow football fields to reopen to the public from July 10 – initially at a third of its capacity.

On Sunday, China imposed a strict ban near Beijing to curb the spread of the disease. About half a million people will be prevented from traveling to and from Anxin County, Hebei Province.

In the UK – the country with the largest number of deaths in Western Europe – the government has said it may impose its first domestic closure after increasing new cases in the English city of Leicester.