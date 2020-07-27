A senior government adviser said that the entire upcoming soccer season in England could be played against reduced capabilities and crowd sizes could be further affected if chances were shown that chances increase transmission risks.

The first pilots to return the crowds to sporting events in England were made a friendly match with cricket at The Oval on Sunday, and additional test events will be held at Edgbaston, the World Snooker Championship and Glorious Goodwood next week.

But Professor James Calder – who chaired the cross-sport working group with government and health officials when returning to sports – told BBC Sport that sporting events are unlikely to have full crowds this year.

“I would be very surprised if we could restore the full stadiums this year,” he said. “Realistically, I think it will likely need a vaccine and a high absorption rate for that vaccine before we can really see the full capacity.”

In response to a question about whether there is a possibility to play the entire football season in front of low capabilities, he said: “Possible, yes … I think we will be realistic under examination for the next year, and certainly this aspect is Christmas and perhaps for the rest of the season.”

Professor Calder worked with major sports and public health in England and the Department of Digital Culture, Media and Sports at various stages of protocols that enabled sports to return from closure.

In an interview with BBC Sport, he praised the cooperation between the sport, saying that this meant that the resumption of the sport had taken place earlier than expected.

He also revealed that experiments are underway to assess whether droplet proliferation is increased by chanting and singing, and therefore whether there is a greater risk of coronavirus transmission.

Professor Calder said: “We really need to know, does it matter if you’re crying out, how far will those drops spread?”

“In a football or rugby match, fans will chant chanting and singing, I hope, and we need to make sure that the people in front of them are as safe as possible.

“Now if there isn’t a massive spread of droplets, well, we can stay in the social distant distance that we put, for example, to the crucible and the egg. But if it’s a problem, we need to rethink the dimension inside the stadiums, and that becomes very difficult.”

So if there is a danger of evidence, can we see smaller crowds allowed in sports where singing is more likely?

“I hope this will not be the case,” Professor Calder said. “But I think we need more information about that, which is definitely something we realize.”

Professor Calder said it is “much easier” to see women’s sport bounce faster to approach the normal capacity of men’s soccer, because stadiums are not often sold.

“We can actually promote these sports more easily and have a fan base,” he said. “So I think it’s an opportunity for sports to change the way they look at things.”

The Council of England and Wales Cricket (ECB) announced on Monday that there will be two additional cricket pilots this weekend, with 2,500 spectators allowed to attend every day of Bob Willis Trophy matches in The Oval and Edgbaston.

Neil Snowball, Executive Director of the Cricket Bank of the European Central Bank, said: “We are all excited about the start of the cricket season in the province, and of course we all miss our inability to watch as we usually do.

“These two pilots are an important step in testing the government’s directives and making sure that we can open our land safely again.”