Coronavirus: The first night after the closure starts in England

Photo copyright

Reuters

People across England start the first night in three months, as coronavirus restrictions have eased.

Hospitality areas such as bars and restaurants, as well as hairdressers, cinemas and theme parks, are reopened with strict social exclusion rules.

But the ministers urged caution and the chief physician in England said the last step was not “risk-free”.

Counselor Rishi Sonak welcomed the companies’ reopening, saying it was “good news” people are working again.

Sonak said on a visit to The Bell and Crown in Chiswick, West London, that almost half a million people who worked in British pubs and bars “help all of us enjoy the summer in safety.”

Restrictions remain in Scotland and Wales, while pubs managed to reopen in Northern Ireland on Friday.

One-night stays are also permitted in England for the first time since the closure began, with camps and vacation accommodations permitted.

Many companies were allowed to reopen their doors just after midnight, but bars had to wait for their doors to open until 06:00 BST on Saturday.

Photo copyright

PA Media Comment on the photo

Social divergence measures were introduced at The Rocket Pub, in Rainhill, Merseyside





But about 31% of bars, restaurants and restaurants have not yet opened, according to the Night Industries Association, amid safety concerns and warnings, while Real Ale (Camra) said up to half of bars in England might remain closed this weekend.

“The government has not been really helpful in guiding them, leaving it up to the last minute in many cases,” said Nick Antony, chairman of the Kamra National Company.

Some bars added, “They want to see what happens” before opening their doors.

Media playback is not supported on your device Explain the media “It’s nice to have a proper pint”: Fiona Trott BBC correspondent talks to Sharpy at a pub in Newcastle

Tollington Inn in North London, where some employees were “on the door of death” with the Covid-19, is one of those that remained closed.

Director Martin Whelan said he could “with a clear conscience open the bar when a deadly virus infection is still possible under these guidelines”.

Labor leader Sir Kiir Starter criticized the government’s messages as “everywhere”.

He told TimesRadio: “I’ve got some government messages saying go out and have a drink, and other messages say you should be responsible, and be careful – I think the messages have been very bad for the past few weeks.”

Other changes to the rules that came into effect on Saturday include that two families are now able to meet at home or abroad, including for overnight stays – although they must maintain the social dimension.

People in England are still urged to stay 2 meters away, but the new guidance “1 meter plus” means they can come close if they use “relief” measures, such as face covers and not sit face to face.

Despite easing restrictions, public health experts continue to warn people not to be careful to avoid the second wave of the epidemic in the UK.

“We are looking at about 20,000 new infections a week and about 1,000 deaths a week and rates are not dropping very fast,” Professor Robert West, an epidemiologist from College University of London, told BBC.

The latest figures released on Saturday showed that 67 people had died in the United Kingdom after being confirmed with the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 44,198.

The future of theater making: Mrs. Judy Dench on the effect of coronavirus

Speaking Heads: Imelda Staunton and Sarah Lancashire face very popular monologues

How do you plan to deal with closing closures? Will you meet your loved ones for the first time since its inception? do you work? Are you happy or worried about lifting restrictions? Please email [email protected].

Please include the contact number if you are ready to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways: