Coronavirus: The gyms and indoor pools in England are starting to reopen

Some of the indoor gyms, swimming pools and sports facilities in England reopened for the first time since March in the latest easing of the closure rules.

The entertainment sector has warned that it will continue to suffer due to the financial impact of the coronavirus.

At least one third of public facilities are believed to remain closed.

Gyms must follow strict hygiene and dispersion procedures, such as limiting the number of people using the facility and the equipment spacing.

Facilities should also reduce class sizes and ensure adequate ventilation, according to the government The guidance issued earlier this month.

Gyms and outdoor pools have been open in England since July 4 because the risk of getting coronavirus outdoors is lower.

Indoor gyms in Northern Ireland opened earlier this month, but they’re still closed in Scotland and Wales.

How will gyms and indoor pools be opened?

“I can’t wait until I get back on the squat rack.”

Swimming published by England Direct her own For operators on how to reopen indoor swimming pools, including implementing a one-way entry and exit system.

Its chief executive, Jane Nickerson, said financial problems mean that less than 20% of the parks will be reopened at the end of this week.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today that the cost of heating swimming pools and implementing the new guidelines, as well as fewer feet and fewer swimming lessons, means that many cannot open them.

She also called on the government to provide more financial support to troubled groups, saying the money would also help in her plan to tackle obesity.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Matt Hancock confirmed that gyms and sports facilities in Lawton or Blackburn will not be reopened with Darwin due to the increased incidence of coronavirus in these areas.

Luke Willmott, director of Castle Gym in Nottingham, said his gym was capable of around 06:25 GMT, and that “only people have the right to choose.”

He said that returning members are advised to spray equipment using disinfectants before, during and after use – but there were “loads” of cancellation of the membership during closure.

“I think it is due to the conditions of the people,” he said. “We have supported a lot of our community which is great … but it was a struggle.”

“I still don’t think it is 100% safe”

Michelle and Thomas used to train in the gym together. But the couple from Putney, southwest London, reached various conclusions about whether they should return now after it reopened.

Michelle has canceled her membership and says she will not return in the foreseeable future, while Tomasz is out of his first sports session since the close began.

“I work in the entertainment business – I still don’t think it’s 100% safe,” says Michelle. “There is a lot of equipment packed there and the gym doesn’t have very good ventilation.” Instead, resistance bands were used and trained abroad.

But for Thomas, who used to do bodybuilding in Poland, the gym is part of his lifestyle. “To not get that, it affects his mentality,” says Michelle. “Training abroad doesn’t do it for him. I can’t stop him from going to the gym and he can’t force me to go!”

Paul Douglas Smith, director of the Little Hampton Swimming Pool, said the facility can now accommodate 40 swimmers in one go, down from more than 130 before the epidemic.

He said that Al-Baraka would be financially targeted and aimed at “a phased return”.

“We look at the fitness swimmers first and then we look at the family and swimming for the junior. It will probably follow in the next two or three weeks,” he said.

Despite the comfortable rules, industry authorities have warned that many facilities may have to close them amid the epidemic.

The UK entertainment community, the member association that specializes in representing charitable funds for entertainment and culture across England, Scotland and Wales, estimates that 48% of all public recreational facilities are facing closure, meaning that up to 1,300 can disappear by the end of the year, along with more From 58,000 jobs.

analyzing

By Katie Austin, BBC News business correspondent

Confidence is crucial for those who run gyms, pools, and entertainment centers – how people feel safe, and how willing they are to spend in a time of economic instability.

Like other industries, fitness companies have received a financial blow. A report by the UKActive Trade Commission said that membership cancellation rates were between 15 and 23% due to the impact of the epidemic.

Some fitness professionals adapt by offering online lessons and personal training, which have proven popular.

But UKActive says that although today is an important milestone, the sector “is not yet out of the woods”.

It says subsidies will still be required with costs such as late rent in the coming months, and some facilities and services will remain closed due to ongoing financial pressures and constraints.

The District Councils Network (DCN) also warned of the “mysterious future” facing gyms and entertainment centers, noting that the sector is expected to lose about 305 million pounds this year.

DCN, which represents 187 county councils in England providing entertainment services, is calling for the treasury to provide a rescue package to save entertainment centers from collapsing.

Indoor entertainment centers and gyms, along with swimming pools and other indoor sports facilities, were closed on March 21 as part of measures to prevent the spread of the Coruna virus.

