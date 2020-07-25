Coronavirus: The gyms reopened and did the beach crowds soar?

Here are five things you need to know about coronavirus outbreak Saturday morning. We will have another update for you on Sunday.

1. Re-opening of gyms and indoor pools in England

New rules allowing the reopening of swimming pools and gyms have entered into England, although at least one third of public facilities are expected to remain closed. Gyms will have to follow divergent guidelines for strict social distance, including capacity limits, control with a timed reservation system, and reduced class sizes. BBC News Pete spoke to some of those desperate to return.

Outdoor gyms have opened in England since 4 July





2. Obesity increases the risk of coronavirus infection

Experts said after examining current studies, obesity or being overweight puts you at greater risk for serious disease or death from Covid-19 disease. A review of evidence by public health in England found that being overweight puts people at greater risk than the need for hospitalization or intensive care, and the risk has grown dramatically as weight gain. The BBC’s health reporter Nick Triangle looks at how bad the obesity problem is in the UK.

The UK has one of the highest levels of obesity in Europe





3. Quick renewal of passports

The UK Home Office said that requests for a UK passport that were delayed due to the accumulation of delay caused by a coronavirus pandemic would be expedited if people were to spend a vacation within two weeks. Passport renewals will be delivered within five days to people who wait more than four weeks and who provide proof that they will arrive due to travel.

More than 400,000 documents are still being processed due to a lack of staff.





4. Did the Bournemouth Beach crowds spread the virus?

Last month, thousands of people flocked to Bournemouth Beach this warmest weekend this year – prompting Bournemouth, Christchurch and Paul’s Council to declare a “major accident”. Recent figures do not indicate a significant rise in coronavirus cases, but they increased slightly.

More than 100 people a day were still dying from Covid-19 at the time this photo was taken





5. How the face cap changes the way we look

For many of us, face caps have become an essential part of daily life thanks to the coronavirus. But what are the side effects of wearing one? From “Maskne” to the bold makeup look, here’s how face caps affect the way we look.

Basnight says that makeup can provide a sense of normalcy





As the number of people working from their homes increases as a result of the epidemic, we look at how some people may be able to reduce their tax bill.

