Coronavirus: The Herefordshire farm outbreak raises hygiene complaints

Vegetable pickers on a farm where 74 people were positive for Covid-19 said they had concerns about hygiene around the site.

Two workers said they had to share one toilet with up to 60 other people at A S Green and Co in Herefordshire, which was closed after the tests.

The couple self-isolate at home in addition to 200 or so workers said to be in quarantine at the place of residence where the site lives.

The farm has been asked to comment.

Later, West Mercia police said that three farm workers, including one who had been diagnosed with Covid-19, had left the site.

“We realize that three people have left the farm against our advice and advice and we are working with the West Mercia Police Force to make sure they are fine and in good health,” said Dr. Helen Carter of the Public Health Company in England.

Asked if they had been tracked down, Dr. Carter said, “For the time being, the police are trying to find their locations.”

In response to concerns about the welfare of workers, a county public health spokesman said the owners of the farm, which supplies national supermarket chains, were doing “their best in this difficult situation.”

Brandon Baurig-les-Johnson signed a couple from Malvern and Worcestershire to work on the farm after seeing Beck’s advertisements for Britain in the local press.

Their last working day was July 2 and they said that the first outbreak they heard in the media was.

They said that no one from the farm was in contact about the outbreak, and claimed that they were banned from WhatsApp Group after asking questions.

They said they now isolate themselves in their homes and wait for the results of their own tests, in which they say they have organized themselves.

Ms Johnson, 21, said during the induction process, about 15 people were sitting in shared benches without mentioning the separation of two meters (6 feet).

She said, “There was nothing related to hand sanitizer, and we were not given anything. We were not allowed to wear gloves.”

“It seemed strange to us, but we thought that, being an outdoor job, the risk of coronavirus infection would be low.

“But we did not think about the common facilities.

People were saying “There is only one toilet” – that’s ridiculous – and it happened very quickly, and we were told [by other team members] To avoid all costs.

“There was a little hand sanitizer in the toilet.”

Mr. Bordage, 22, said: “I tried to contact them to ask why we hadn’t been informed [of the outbreak] I also thought it was their duty to say so.

“But we were told that our regular contacts were not available. The woman on the phone offered to transmit the message, but we didn’t get a response. So I sent an email to them but I didn’t get a response yet.”

“We have been banned from the Whatsapp team, Team.”

Farm workers, who employ a mix of seasonal workers from the UK and abroad, are supported by public health officials, who provide food and other items, along with translators.

Herefordshire Public Health Director Karen Wright confirmed 74 cases on the farm.

She said: “Our focus remains on the health and welfare of the population while we work to contain and control the spread of Covid-19.

“We continue to support farm management, their workers – who are an important part of our local economy – and the local community during this difficult time.”

