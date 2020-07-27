Coronavirus: The UK advises against unnecessary travel to the Spanish islands

Photo copyright

The UK has updated its advice against all unnecessary trips to Spain to include the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands after high incidence of coronavirus.

The Foreign Ministry directive was changed on Monday to include Spain, the mainland, and islands such as Ibiza and Tenerife.

The holiday company, Jet2, has asked travelers not to go to the airport after canceling its flights to all Spanish destinations.

The change is in addition to the policy of self-isolation that started on Sunday.

The revised advice came after calls for clarification from travel companies and with airlines announcing a comprehensive cancellation of flights.

Jet2 said it will not operate flights to Tenerife, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza or to the mainland of Spain, but will operate a flight schedule back from those destinations on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the holiday company Toye said, it will cancel all packages to the Balearic and Canary Islands until July 31 and to the mainland of Spain until August 9.

Travelers returning to the United Kingdom from anywhere in Spain must now isolate themselves for 14 days at a registered address.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We have considered the general situation of British citizens traveling to and from the Balearic and Canary Islands, including the impact of the self-isolation clause when returning to the UK, and we concluded that we must advise British citizens against all unnecessary travel to All of Spain. “

In a previous interview, Boris Johnson’s spokesperson warned, “There is no travel without risk during this epidemic.”

In Spain the infection rate is 35.1 cases per 100,000 people, while the UK is 14.7, According to the latest numbers From the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

data Until July 19 It was suggested that there are lower infection rates in the Balearic and Canary Islands than on the mainland of Spain.

Meanwhile, a government source told the BBC that the Spanish government was pushing to exempt the Balearic and Canary Islands from the quarantine policy, and that discussions had taken place.

Reuters reported that Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez described the 14-day quarantine decision as a “mistake” because it applies to the whole of Spain, not to the affected areas.

Among the thousands affected by the change of travel advice was Tom Klassby, who arrived at an airport hotel near Stansted with his fiancée, two daughters and other family members, before a vacation to Majorca.

Mr Klassby, 26, was scheduled to leave at 06:55 GMT on Tuesday, but now he faces having to return to his home to Berry St Edmunds.

“We are in a situation where we can’t do anything yet and I don’t really know what to do. Poor little girls were very excited about this holiday. It is the second holiday of this year we canceled,” he told the BBC.

“We are very disappointed, we are very annoyed in the morning.”

Transport Minister Grant Chabs, who traveled to Spain on Saturday, was also affected despite his knowledge that a decision had been made on the quarantine policy.

Mr. Shabs said in a statement that he will return to the United Kingdom this week to complete his quarantine and will return to work as soon as possible.

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Goff said he canceled a vacation to the Balearic Islands after announcing the change of quarantine rules on Saturday.

EasyJet, British Airways, and Ryanair have said they will continue to operate full flight schedules for Spain, although EasyJet has said its holidays will be canceled in the next few weeks.

The United Kingdom imposed restrictions over the weekend after a sharp surge in injuries in some Spanish regions, including Catalonia, where Barcelona and Aragon are located.

The French government asked its citizens to stay away from Catalonia, while Norway imposed a new 10-day quarantine on all travelers from Spain.

This comes as the death of seven other people with coronavirus has been reported everywhere in the UK, according to the latest government figures – bringing the death toll in the UK to 45,759.

The government also said in the 24-hour period until 09:00 GMT on Monday, there were 685 other laboratory confirmed cases. The total of the United Kingdom is 300111.

