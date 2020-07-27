Coronavirus: The UK had to take “swift and decisive” action on quarantine in Spain

Photo copyright

A minister said that the government must act “quickly and decisively” to quarantine people arriving in the UK from Spain.

Health Secretary Helen Watley said that the UK virus rate should remain low to avoid a second rise.

In response to a question about quarantine for other countries, such as France and Germany, she said that the number 10 would monitor virus rates and “take action” if necessary.

The Labor Party has called for support for those forced to be quarantined.

The party says there is no guarantee that employers can work from home for two weeks.

After all the “sacrifices” made during the closing period, Ms. Whately said, now that the restrictions have been lowered “carefully”, the UK cannot risk returning to a case of high HIV infection rates across the country.

The new travel law for the Coruna virus was announced on Saturday, after the number of new cases increased in Spain this week.

It entered into force less than six hours after its confirmation by the government, and requires returning travelers from all parts of Spain – including the Majorca Islands, Menorca and Ibiza – to present an address where they will be self-isolated for 14 days or risk a fine.

During these two weeks, people should not go out to work, school, or public places, or have visitors other than basic support. They don’t have to go out to buy food if they can count on others.

About 1.8 million people were scheduled to travel from the UK to Spain before the end of August, according to the analysis of travel experts and computer agency.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has described the UK government’s decision as “disproportionate” and warned that it would cause “a major setback for consumer confidence”.

Andrew Flintam, Managing Director of Tui UK and Ireland, the UK’s largest tourism company, has called for a “more accurate” quarantine policy that allows customers to move to specific areas of countries with fewer injuries.

The company canceled all Spanish holidays on the mainland until August 9 after changing the rules, but said that all those who go to the Balearic Islands and Canary can travel as planned from Monday.

Ryanair said it will continue its flights to and from Spain as usual, and Jet2 said it will continue to operate its holiday schedule and flights to and from mainland Spain, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands.

Mr Flintham told BBC Breakfast: “We’d really like to follow a careful policy, so if there is travel advice saying you can still go to the Canary and Balearic Islands, we also want to support it with quarantine obviously this is out of place.

“If there is travel advice that you cannot go, we believe that the quarantine should clearly be in place.

“If we have a matrix policy and a regional policy, it will be easier for us to inform that to clients.”

Media playback is not supported on your device Explain the media “I know that it is difficult for many people on vacation in Spain,” said Health Minister Helen Watley.

In response to a question about this, and the difference in the number of new infections between the mainland of Spain and places such as the Balearic Islands, Ms. Whately said that she realized that rates were “lower on the islands” but she was rising “very quickly in some locations, not only on the mainland of Spain” No. 10 should take scientific advice on how to “best protect the UK”.

She urged anyone considering booking a vacation to “pay attention to the fact that we are still in a global pandemic”.

Asked if people coming from other countries, such as France and Germany, might also be quarantined soon, Ms. Whately said that No 10 would monitor virus rates and “take action” if necessary.

She told BBC Radio 4 today: “It is the right thing for us to do to monitor the rate in these countries, so if we see something happening, as we saw in Spain, we will have to do.”

She said that the so-called air bridges to other countries will remain “under review”, adding that the government “enacts the policy” that it adhered to when it was first introduced.

Media playback is not supported on your device Explain the media Expert advice: Alistair Rowland, Peppa Jackson and Kevin Poulter answer quarantine questions

Labor Minister Shadow Minister Nick Thomas Simmonds criticized the “chaotic nature” of government decision-making and urged her to take “smarter” measures at airports rather than mass quarantine.

He said to the “Today” program: “We will definitely follow the advice and apply preventive measures on the borders if there are cases of rise in cases in other countries, for sure.”

“But there are two serious questions about this. The first is why we still use … the apparent 14-day quarantine tool instead of the smarter procedures and second the chaotic nature of decision-making that certainly has not generated confidence in the government’s approach.”

He added: “I think you need a smarter group of airport quarantine procedures. I have suggested this test and track and isolate the system but you can also do a temperature check and other things – you can look at a set of procedures.”

Quarantine measures apply to returnees from the mainland Spain, the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands, such as Majorca and Ibiza.

Returning travelers must provide an address where they will be self-isolated for 14 days and failure to do so may result in a fine.

During these two weeks, people should not go out to work, school, or public places, or have visitors other than basic support. They don’t have to go out to buy food if they can count on others.

Those who do not isolate themselves can be fined up to £ 1,000 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland and those who return to Scotland may be fined £ 480, with fines of up to £ 5,000 on perpetual criminals.

Few people travel to the UK It will be relieved of the need for quarantine, Such as Registered health or health care workers or those with pre-arranged health treatments.

The British Industry Confederation’s general manager, Caroline Fairborn, said the new measures will have a “terrible impact” on the tourism industry, and that “there are lessons to be learned.”

“Anyone who travels abroad now will know that this can happen,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Westminster Hour. “It was in small print, but I’m not sure that people know that this advice can change very quickly.”

The airport operators union said the new measures “will do more harm to what is already a fragile restart of the aviation sector, which is still facing the greatest challenge in its history.”

Your questions have been answered

What do I do if I am already in Spain? Keep going on vacation, follow local rules, go home as planned, and check regularly FCO Travel TipsThe government says.

What about if I book a flight to Spain? Contact your travel provider, as some holiday operators such as Tui have canceled flights to the mainland of Spain. The Foreign Ministry advises against unnecessary travel to the mainland of Spain, but this does not include the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands, such as Majorca and Ibiza. However, anyone arriving from any part of Spain, including its islands, must be quarantined.

What will happen with travel insurance? For people already in Spain, the British Insurance Association said that “potential” insurance will remain in place until they return to their homes. Otherwise, those who are now traveling against the advice of the State Department and the championship will void their insurance. If in doubt, check with your insurance company.

Read more here. Send your questions to [email protected]

On Thursday, Spain recorded 971 new infections – the largest daily increase since the Spanish closure ended – and 922 on Friday.

But the country’s foreign minister insisted on Sunday that the visit was safe, saying that “the outbreak in Spain is under full control.”

The Foreign Ministry’s guidelines advising against non-travel except for essentials to the mainland of Spain do not include the islands, but the ministers chose to implement comprehensive quarantine arrangements across Spanish territory.

